Add these 10 Neha Kakkar’s songs to your party playlist

If you have been looking out for some peppy party numbers for your next house party, add these songs of Neha Kakkar.

Image: Neha Kakkar/Instagram

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has given some chartbuster songs that have made it to the party lists. So, if you are planning to throw a house party, create your party playlist with these 10 songs of Neha Kakkar that will sure set the mood for your party.

1. Kala Chashma, Baar Baar Dekho

Music: Originally composed by Prem Hardeep and Kam Dhillon; remixed by Badshah

Lyrics: Amrik Singh and Kumaar The song features actors Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra. It is from the film Baar Baar Dekh released in the year 2018.

2. Kar Gayi Chull, Kapoor & Sons

Music: Originally composed by Badshah, recreated by Amaal Malik

Lyrics: Badshah, Kummar From Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan's 2016 film 'Kapoor & Sons', the song is based on Alia and Sidharth.

3. Aankh Maare, Simmba

Music: Recreated by Tanishk Bagchi

Lyrics: Shabbir Ahmed One of the best party songs, Aankh Maare is from the 2018 film ‘Simmba’. Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan have been featured in this song.

4. Garmi, Street Dancer 3D

Music: Badshah

Lyrics: Badshah From the 2020 film ‘Street dancer 3D’, this song got the temperature soaring not just because of its foot-tapping music but also because of Nora Fatehi’s moves.

5. London Thumakda, Queen

Music: Amit Trivedi

Lyrics: Anvita Dutt London Thumakda was sung by Labh Janjua, Sonu Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This Amit Trivedi's composition continues to be one of the favourite wedding songs to date.

6. Main Tera Boyfriend, Raabta

Music: Originally by Sohrabuddin, mixed by Eric Pillai

Lyrics: Originally by Jitendra Raghuvanshi, new lyrics by Kumaar Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta’s this song had rocked the party playlists.

7. Sawan Mai Lag Gayi Aag, Ginny weds Sunny

Music: Originally by Mika Singh, recreated by Payal Dev

Lyrics: Originally by Mika Singh, new lyrics by Mohsin Shaik, Payal Dev, Badshah In this song’s video, other than Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam, Mika Singh, Badshah and Neha Kakkar were also featured.

8. O Saki Saki, Batla House

Music: Originally by Vishal-Shekar, recreated by Tanishk Bagchi

Lyrics: Originally by Dev Kohli, new lyrics by Tanishk Bagchi Nora Fatehi’s this dance cumber from the John Abraham starrer film ‘Batla House’ has been one of the most hit songs of the actor.

9. Morni Banke, Badhaai Ho

Music: Tanishk Bagchi

Lyrics: MellowD Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer film’s song went on to become a hit number for the wedding season, soon after the song was released.