    Add these 10 Neha Kakkar’s songs to your party playlist

    First Published Feb 6, 2022, 7:35 PM IST
    If you have been looking out for some peppy party numbers for your next house party, add these songs of Neha Kakkar.

    Image: Neha Kakkar/Instagram

    Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has given some chartbuster songs that have made it to the party lists. So, if you are planning to throw a house party, create your party playlist with these 10 songs of Neha Kakkar that will sure set the mood for your party.

    1.    Kala Chashma, Baar Baar Dekho
    Music: Originally composed by Prem Hardeep and Kam Dhillon; remixed by Badshah
    Lyrics: Amrik Singh and Kumaar

    The song features actors Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra. It is from the film Baar Baar Dekh released in the year 2018.

    2.    Kar Gayi Chull, Kapoor & Sons
    Music: Originally composed by Badshah, recreated by Amaal Malik
    Lyrics: Badshah, Kummar

    From Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan’s 2016 film ‘Kapoor & Sons’, the song is based on Alia and Sidharth.

    ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar gives husband Rohanpreet Singh a kiss on his birthday [VIDEO]

    3.    Aankh Maare, Simmba
    Music: Recreated by Tanishk Bagchi
    Lyrics: Shabbir Ahmed

    One of the best party songs, Aankh Maare is from the 2018 film ‘Simmba’. Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan have been featured in this song.

    4.    Garmi, Street Dancer 3D
    Music: Badshah
    Lyrics: Badshah

    From the 2020 film ‘Street dancer 3D’, this song got the temperature soaring not just because of its foot-tapping music but also because of Nora Fatehi’s moves.

    5.    London Thumakda, Queen
    Music: Amit Trivedi
    Lyrics: Anvita Dutt

    London Thumakda was sung by Labh Janjua, Sonu Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This Amit Trivedi’s composition continues to be one of the favourite wedding songs to date.

    ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, Malaika Arora and more spotted [PHOTOS]

    6.    Main Tera Boyfriend, Raabta
    Music: Originally by Sohrabuddin, mixed by Eric Pillai
    Lyrics: Originally by Jitendra Raghuvanshi, new lyrics by Kumaar

    Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta’s this song had rocked the party playlists.

    7.    Sawan Mai Lag Gayi Aag, Ginny weds Sunny
    Music: Originally by Mika Singh, recreated by Payal Dev
    Lyrics: Originally by Mika Singh, new lyrics by Mohsin Shaik, Payal Dev, Badshah

    In this song’s video, other than Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam, Mika Singh, Badshah and Neha Kakkar were also featured.

    8.    O Saki Saki, Batla House
    Music: Originally by Vishal-Shekar, recreated by Tanishk Bagchi
    Lyrics: Originally by Dev Kohli, new lyrics by Tanishk Bagchi

    Nora Fatehi’s this dance cumber from the John Abraham starrer film ‘Batla House’ has been one of the most hit songs of the actor.

    9.    Morni Banke, Badhaai Ho
    Music: Tanishk Bagchi
    Lyrics: MellowD

    Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer film’s song went on to become a hit number for the wedding season, soon after the song was released.

    10.    Cheez Badi, Machine
    Music: Viju Shah, Tanishk Bagchi
    Lyrics: Anand Bakshi, Shabbir Ahmed

    This recreation of the 90s famous song has also become a party number since its release.
     

