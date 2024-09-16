Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MS Subbulakshmi 108th birth anniversary: Vidya Balan's photographic tribute to the Nightingale of India

    On MS Subbulakshmi's 108th birth anniversary, actress Vidya Balan paid a pictorial homage by recreating the iconic styles of the Nightingale of India.

    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

    Vidya Balan recently paid a picture homage to the renowned vocalist MS Subbulakshmi on her 108th birthday. Vidya collaborated with costume designer Anu Parthasarathy to replicate the traditional Indian Nightingale look. This project, dubbed A Recreation of Iconic Style, is a photographic tribute to the iconic vocalist and Bharat Ratna award, demonstrating the timeless attraction of her aesthetic. A simple chat between Vidya and Anu prompted the idea, as Vidya revealed her passion for MS Subbulakshmi and her wish to play the iconic vocalist. 

    "I love MS Subbulakshmi," said Vidya Balan. “Growing up, my mom would play Suprabhatam sung by her, first thing in the morning. My every day still begins with her voice. For me, M.S. Subbulakshmi is a spiritual experience. Therefore, this has been a labor of love, and I feel honored to be able to pay tribute to her in this way,” the actor added.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

    The Parineeta star posted a video from the session on Instagram, along with a heartfelt letter in which she expressed her honour to pay a photographic homage to Subbulakshmi.

    “This is a humble homage by @anuparthasarathy & me to the legend M.S.Subbulakshmi - The Original Style icon, who carried off with great aplomb, an appearance that was a study in simplicity, adding to the allure of her mellifluous voice. This feature showcases four sarees that M.S.Amma wore & popularised between the 60s and the 80s and is a portrayal of M.S.Amma’s concert persona. If the rich, vibrant and unique sarees were one half of M.S.Amma’s appearance, the other half was the simple accessory ensemble including the traditional kumkumam and vibhuti on her forehead, the 2 distinctive nose pins on either side, and the mallipoo(jasmine) adorned kondai(bun) (sic),” an excerpt from her lengthy note read.

    Anu reproduced the sarees and accessories under the supervision of Subbulakshmi's granddaughter-in-law Sikkil Mala Chandrashekhar. This piece highlights four sarees that Subbulakshmi wore throughout the 1960s and the 1980s.

