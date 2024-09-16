LA Mansion to Mustang: Nick Jonas's impressive net worth, cars, more

Entertainment
Nick Jonas is a popular American singer and songwriter who turns 32 this year on September 16. He is part of the pop band Jonas Brothers with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tried the knot on December 1, 2018. The couple started dating in 2017 and fell in love instantly. Together the couple have a beautiful baby girl.
Nick Jonas started his career with acting in Broadway when he was just 7 years old. He released his debut single in 2002. This caught Columbia Records' attention.
After signing the deal with Columbia Records, the brothers formed a band named Jonas Brothers. In 2006, they released their debut album and became instant hit.
The Jonas Brothers broke up in 2013 however, the group came back together in 2019. Now, the trio is ruling the charts with their electrifying songs such as 'Sucker'.
Nick Jonas is the richest among the brothers with a staggering net worth of $80 million or Rs 665 crore approximately. Priyanka has a net worth of Rs 620 crore.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra lead a luxurious life in their $20 million or Rs 167 crore mansion in LA, as per Hindustan Times and CNBC TV18.
Nick Jonas has an impressive car collection of lavish cars including Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, Ford Mustang, and Range Rover, worth over $730,000 combined.