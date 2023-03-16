Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rocket Boys 2 Review: Masterpiece on 'ignited minds' who powered a nation's dreams

    The makers of Rocket Boys 2 have delicately weaved the narration past key moments in independent India’s pursuit of nuclear power and attempts to create its own space in the global scenario emerging then.

    Rocket Boys 2 Review Masterpiece on 'ignited minds' who powered India's dreams
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    “We may have lost the battle, but we will win the war…” beyond the grandstanding, a masterpiece beckons. It’s a story of great expectations, masterfully narrated to the palate of the generation that rarely gives the history of this nation the recognition it so deserves. Abhay Pannu’s Rocket Boys 2 lifts off from the heights that the last season powered to, and much like a rocket, thrusts forward to its intended orbit.

    Recreating history often suffers from pitfalls, but not this one. The makers of Rocket Boys 2 have delicately weaved the narration past key moments in independent India’s pursuit of nuclear power and attempts to create its own space in the global scenario emerging then. From period-specific characters to mannerisms, the depth of research and attention to detail is mind-boggling. 

    Rocket Boys 2 Review Masterpiece on 'ignited minds' who powered India's dreams

    And then, there is the star cast. Every single member of the lead cast showcases the complexities of the characters and their relationships with those around them. Be it the dynamics of the relationship between Dr Vikram Sarabhai (Ishwak Singh) and Mrinalini Sarabhai (Regina Cassandra) or that of Dr Homi Bhabha (Jim Sarbh) and Pipsy (Saba Azad).

    Also reliving real-life pioneers on screen are Arjun Radhakrishnan (as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam) and Charu Shanker (as Indira Gandhi). The evolution of both characters from seasons 1 to 2 is remarkable and deftly executed. 

    Rocket Boys 2 Review Masterpiece on 'ignited minds' who powered India's dreams

    If season 1 was about the Rocket Boys getting their bearings right, season 2 offers viewers an intense saga of aspirations and trepidations, politics and geopolitics, friendship and betrayal and a young nation’s determination to overcome the barriers put up by those who didn’t wish for it to emerge as a nuclear-powered nation.

    Also Read: 'Rocket Boys' Season 2: From conspiracies to the Kalam era... Six things you can expect

    Season 2 also gives a glimpse into the political conditions that prevailed in the country after its first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, passed into the ages. Somewhere the younger generation will find it interesting to see the trials and tribulations that the Grand Old Party underwent as the era of the Gandhis began. 

    Rocket Boys 2 Review Masterpiece on 'ignited minds' who powered India's dreams

    The 8-part narrative created by Nikhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films, and Emmay Entertainment does not tire down the audience but rather keeps them hooked to the end. This writer binge-watched the entire season 2, not once left wanting more or having missed any detail. Yes, certain creative liberties have been taken, and certain fictional characters are part of the overall narrative. Yet, they do not dilute the essence of the story and its anticipated end.

    Harshvir Oberai’s cinematography, Achint Thakkar’s background score deserve a special mention. Rocket Boys 2 is a glowing tribute to India's 'ignited minds', whose efforts created the bedrock upon which a mighty nation stands today. SonyLive, which is airing the series from March 16, has another winner up its sleeve with Rocket Boys 2. 

    RATING: 4.5/5

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
