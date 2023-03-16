James Gunn spills beans on his next much-awaited film in series of tweets - READ

This scoop for film fanatics who have missed watching James Gunn directing and storytelling on celluloid screens will make them excited. Noted American filmmaker James Gunn has given his fans insight on his next upcoming film project as a screenplay writer and director via Twitter.

The DC Studios co-CEO and maverick American filmmaker, James Gunn, has ended fans' anticipation by revealing deets on his next much-awaited film project within a series of tweets, making netizens more thrilled.

Best-loved and remembered for helming the Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy, a part of the MCU, James Gunn took to his Twitter handle and opened up on how this particular film is crucial and holds a special place for him in many ways.

He wrote, "Yes, I am directing Superman: Legacy, to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date, he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, Dude, it is Dad’s birthday. I had not realized."

In next tweet, James Gunn revealed how it is emotional moment for him to direct and make this film on his late father's birthday. He said, "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He did not understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film. I would not be making this movie now without him."

He added, "It has been a long road to this point. I got offered Superman years ago - I initially said no because I did not have a way in that felt unique and fun, and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved."

He said, "Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage - how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

James Gunn added, "So, I chose to take on writing the script. But I was hesitant to direct, despite the constant pestering by Peter Safran and others to commit (sorry, Peter)."

Revealing his reasons for not taking up this ambitious film project earlier, filmmaker James Gunn shares, "Just because I write something does not mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude."

Finally, James said, "But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I am incredibly excited as we begin this journey. #UpUpAndAway"

Superman: Legacy, which happens to be maverick filmmaker James Gunn's next film project as a director and writer, will be hitting the theatre screens on July 11, 2025, globally.

