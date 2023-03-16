Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    James Gunn spills beans on his next much-awaited film in series of tweets - READ

    This scoop for film fanatics who have missed watching James Gunn directing and storytelling on celluloid screens will make them excited. Noted American filmmaker James Gunn has given his fans insight on his next upcoming film project as a screenplay writer and director via Twitter.

    James Gunn spills beans on his next much-awaited film in series of tweets - READ vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

    The DC Studios co-CEO and maverick American filmmaker, James Gunn, has ended fans' anticipation by revealing deets on his next much-awaited film project within a series of tweets, making netizens more thrilled.

    Best-loved and remembered for helming the Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy, a part of the MCU, James Gunn took to his Twitter handle and opened up on how this particular film is crucial and holds a special place for him in many ways. 

    ALSO READ: Pictures and video: Mouni Roy flaunts her svelte figure in bikini as she enjoys Miami beach

    He wrote, "Yes, I am directing Superman: Legacy, to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date, he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, Dude, it is Dad’s birthday. I had not realized."

    In next tweet, James Gunn revealed how it is emotional moment for him to direct and make this film on his late father's birthday. He said, "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He did not understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film. I would not be making this movie now without him."

    He added, "It has been a long road to this point. I got offered Superman years ago - I initially said no because I did not have a way in that felt unique and fun, and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved."

    He said, "Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage - how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

    James Gunn added, "So, I chose to take on writing the script. But I was hesitant to direct, despite the constant pestering by Peter Safran and others to commit (sorry, Peter)."

    Revealing his reasons for not taking up this ambitious film project earlier, filmmaker James Gunn shares, "Just because I write something does not mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude."

    Finally, James said, "But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I am incredibly excited as we begin this journey. #UpUpAndAway"

    Superman: Legacy, which happens to be maverick filmmaker James Gunn's next film project as a director and writer, will be hitting the theatre screens on July 11, 2025, globally.

    ALSO READ: Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: 7 times when renowned influencer soared hotness with her sultry bikini looks

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited vma

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited

    Rakhi Sawant 'prays' alleged husband Adil Khan Durrani gets bail, read details vma

    Rakhi Sawant 'prays' alleged husband Adil Khan Durrani gets bail, read details

    Ranbir Kapoor discloses about 'cheating' in one of his previous relationships, here's what he said vma

    Ranbir Kapoor discloses about 'cheating' in one of his previous relationships, here's what he said

    Is Thalapathy Vijay unhappy with RRR's Oscar win for Naatu Naatu? read details vma

    Is Thalapathy Vijay unhappy with RRR's Oscar win for Naatu Naatu? read details

    Why Shah Rukh Khan chose silence on Aryan Khan's drug case? Actor's close friend reveals details vma

    Why Shah Rukh Khan chose silence on Aryan Khan's drug case? Actor's close friend reveals details

    Recent Stories

    Stock exchanges freeze Patanjali Food's promoter shares; 'move not to hit functioning,' says company AJR

    Stock exchanges freeze Patanjali Food's promoter shares; 'move not to hit functioning,' says company

    Namrita Malla HOT photos, video: Bhojpuri actress sultry dance in white saree soars heat on internet (WATCH) vma

    Namrita Malla HOT photos, video: Bhojpuri actress sultry dance in white saree soars heat on internet (WATCH)

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma - adt

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details AJR

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited vma

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon