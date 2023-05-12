Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mother's Day 2023: Upasana Kamineni to Ileana D'Cruz: Actresses who will soon embrace motherhood

    With Mother's Day around the corner on May 14, here's a curated list of renowned and famous actresses who will soon embrace motherhood (Anushri Bokade).

    Mother's Day 2023: Upasana Kamineni to Ileana D'Cruz: Actresses who will soon embrace motherhood arb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 12, 2023, 8:08 PM IST

    Pregnancy is a time of excitement and expectation. There's a great deal to think about and plan for. Here is the list of Bollywood actresses expecting soon.

    ALSO READ: Vijay Varma finally gives reaction on his 'dating' rumours with Tamannaah Bhatia; know details

    1. Ileana D'Cruz:

    The actress revealed her pregnancy on Instagram with a monochrome snapshot of a baby outfit. it was captioned saying, "Coming soon; I can't wait to meet you, my dear." The Barfi actress recently revealed her baby bump in an Instagram video.

    2. Upasana Kamineni Konidela:

    Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Ram Charan's businesswoman and philanthropist wife, is in her third trimester and expected in July of this year. "Like any parent, we are excited," she told a publication, adding that her actor-husband Ram Charan has been "very supportive" during her pregnancy.

    3. Gauahar Khan:

    Gauahar Khan, a model and actress, is expecting her first child with her husband, Zaid Darbar. They married in the year 2020. Gauahar announced her pregnancy in December 2022 with an animated video that read, when Z met G, one became two. And now the experience begins as we soon welcome third. In Sha Allah, I ask for all of your prayers and blessings on this wonderful journey. Later she gave birth to a baby boy.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

    4. Ishita Dutta:

    Drishyam celebrity Ishita Dutta is currently on her babymoon and spends most of her time with her family and close friends. The best part, according to the actress, is feeling the kicks. Ishita and Vatsal married in 2017. While filming the TV show 'Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar,' the two fell in love.

    5. Pankhuri Awasthy:

    Pankhuri Awasthy and her husband, actor Gautam Rode, are about to embark on a new chapter as they prepare to welcome their first child together. They've been married since February of this year. On the sets of Suryaputra Karn, they met. In the mythical show, the former portrayed Karna, while Pankhuri represented Draupadi.

    ALSO READ: Parineeti-Raghav Chadha engagement: Priyanka Chopra to attend awaited Punjabi ceremony in Delhi

    Last Updated May 12, 2023, 8:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Netizens uproar over Deepika and Ranveer's lip kiss, calling it cringe and a PR stunt MSW

    Netizens uproar over Deepika and Ranveer's lip kiss, calling it cringe and a PR stunt

    Abdu Rozik in trouble Mumbai Police files complaint against Bigg Boss 16 contestant-report RBA

    Abdu Rozik in trouble: Mumbai Police files complaint against Bigg Boss 16 contestant-report

    Here are the 7 most beautiful Bengali actresses to date, check them out MSW

    Here are the 7 most beautiful Bengali actresses to date, check them out

    Rani Chatterjee SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal Yadav's bedroom song goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Rani Chatterjee SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal Yadav's bedroom song goes viral-WATCH

    Bored of binge watching? Try these animes for a different flavour of entertainment RBA

    Bored of binge watching? Try these animes for a different flavour of entertainment

    Recent Stories

    Retail inflation slips to 4 7 per cent in April from 5 66 pc in March touches 18 month low gcw

    Retail inflation slips to 4.7% in April from 5.66% in March, touches 18-month low

    4 vital things to know before updating your summer wardrobe (ARB)

    4 vital things to know before updating your summer wardrobe

    Netizens uproar over Deepika and Ranveer's lip kiss, calling it cringe and a PR stunt MSW

    Netizens uproar over Deepika and Ranveer's lip kiss, calling it cringe and a PR stunt

    Here are 7 health benefits of Chia seeds, check them out ADC

    Here are 7 health benefits of Chia seeds, check them out

    Abdu Rozik in trouble Mumbai Police files complaint against Bigg Boss 16 contestant-report RBA

    Abdu Rozik in trouble: Mumbai Police files complaint against Bigg Boss 16 contestant-report

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon