Mother's Day 2023: Upasana Kamineni to Ileana D'Cruz: Actresses who will soon embrace motherhood

With Mother's Day around the corner on May 14, here's a curated list of renowned and famous actresses who will soon embrace motherhood (Anushri Bokade).

Pregnancy is a time of excitement and expectation. There's a great deal to think about and plan for. Here is the list of Bollywood actresses expecting soon.

1. Ileana D'Cruz:

The actress revealed her pregnancy on Instagram with a monochrome snapshot of a baby outfit. it was captioned saying, "Coming soon; I can't wait to meet you, my dear." The Barfi actress recently revealed her baby bump in an Instagram video.

2. Upasana Kamineni Konidela:

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Ram Charan's businesswoman and philanthropist wife, is in her third trimester and expected in July of this year. "Like any parent, we are excited," she told a publication, adding that her actor-husband Ram Charan has been "very supportive" during her pregnancy.

3. Gauahar Khan:

Gauahar Khan, a model and actress, is expecting her first child with her husband, Zaid Darbar. They married in the year 2020. Gauahar announced her pregnancy in December 2022 with an animated video that read, when Z met G, one became two. And now the experience begins as we soon welcome third. In Sha Allah, I ask for all of your prayers and blessings on this wonderful journey. Later she gave birth to a baby boy.

4. Ishita Dutta:

Drishyam celebrity Ishita Dutta is currently on her babymoon and spends most of her time with her family and close friends. The best part, according to the actress, is feeling the kicks. Ishita and Vatsal married in 2017. While filming the TV show 'Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar,' the two fell in love.

5. Pankhuri Awasthy:

Pankhuri Awasthy and her husband, actor Gautam Rode, are about to embark on a new chapter as they prepare to welcome their first child together. They've been married since February of this year. On the sets of Suryaputra Karn, they met. In the mythical show, the former portrayed Karna, while Pankhuri represented Draupadi.

