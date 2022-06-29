Who was Vidyasagar? South actor Meena's husband passes away

In a shocking development, actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar breathed his last on Tuesday. As per reports, the actor’s husband was suffering from lung related-ailments which became worse after he was infected with Covid-19, recently.

Actor Meena’s husband Vidyasagar was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai where he succumbed to the ailments. The saddening news about his untimely passing away was shared by popular veteran actor Sarath Kumar, who also expressed his condolences to the grieving family through his Twitter handle.



Vidyasagar and Meena got married in the year 2009. While Meena came from a film background, her husband was a Bengaluru-based businessman. The couple also has a daughter from their marriage, Nainika, who too walked in her mother’s footsteps and was seen as a child actor. Nainika had played the daughter of Thapathy Vijay in the movie 'Theri'. Meanwhile, reposts have claimed that Vidyasagar, for a very long time, had been suffering from lung ailments which got worse after he was tested positive for Covid-19.

ALSO READ: Who was Ambika Rao? ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ actor dies of cardiac arrest

Reports have also claimed that Vidyasagar was to undergo a lung transplant, however, the doctors were finding it difficult to get a donor for him at the earliest due to the long wait. Apart from this, doctors had reportedly tried to treat him through medication as well.

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli’s RRR is competing with Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, Robert Pattinson’s The Batman; here's why

Many celebrities from the South Indian film industry have posted messages of condolences to Meena and her daughter on social media platforms. As per the reports, the last rites of Vidyasagar will be held on Wednesday, June 29th.

Ever since the news of Meena’s husband’s sudden passing away started doing rounds, fans, friends and family of the actors have been left shell-shocked. The well-wishers of Meena and her daughter have been expressing their condolences on social media, and also extending their support to the grief-stricken family.