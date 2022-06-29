Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Vidyasagar? South actor Meena's husband passes away

    Actor Meena’s husband, Vidyasagar, breathed his last in Chennai succumbing to lung-related ailments.

    Who was Vidyasagar South actor Meena husband passes away drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 29, 2022, 8:17 AM IST

    In a shocking development, actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar breathed his last on Tuesday. As per reports, the actor’s husband was suffering from lung related-ailments which became worse after he was infected with Covid-19, recently.

    Actor Meena’s husband Vidyasagar was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai where he succumbed to the ailments. The saddening news about his untimely passing away was shared by popular veteran actor Sarath Kumar, who also expressed his condolences to the grieving family through his Twitter handle.
     
    Vidyasagar and Meena got married in the year 2009. While Meena came from a film background, her husband was a Bengaluru-based businessman. The couple also has a daughter from their marriage, Nainika, who too walked in her mother’s footsteps and was seen as a child actor. Nainika had played the daughter of Thapathy Vijay in the movie 'Theri'. Meanwhile, reposts have claimed that Vidyasagar, for a very long time, had been suffering from lung ailments which got worse after he was tested positive for Covid-19.

    ALSO READ: Who was Ambika Rao? ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ actor dies of cardiac arrest

    Reports have also claimed that Vidyasagar was to undergo a lung transplant, however, the doctors were finding it difficult to get a donor for him at the earliest due to the long wait. Apart from this, doctors had reportedly tried to treat him through medication as well.

    ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli’s RRR is competing with Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, Robert Pattinson’s The Batman; here's why

    Many celebrities from the South Indian film industry have posted messages of condolences to Meena and her daughter on social media platforms. As per the reports, the last rites of Vidyasagar will be held on Wednesday, June 29th.

    Ever since the news of Meena’s husband’s sudden passing away started doing rounds, fans, friends and family of the actors have been left shell-shocked. The well-wishers of Meena and her daughter have been expressing their condolences on social media, and also extending their support to the grief-stricken family.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2022, 9:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    '365 days without you', writes Mandira Bedi on husband Raj Kaushal's 1st death anniversary RBA

    '365 days without you', writes Mandira Bedi on husband Raj Kaushal's 1st death anniversary

    July Watch on OTT, Theatre: Shamshera to Ranveer vs Wild to Ek Villain Returns and more RBA

    July Watch on OTT, Theatre: Shamshera to Ranveer vs Wild to Ek Villain Returns and more

    Hollywood Dakota Johnson opens up on feud rumours with Fifty Shades co star Jamie Dornan drb

    Dakota Johnson opens up on feud rumours with 'Fifty Shades' co-star Jamie Dornan

    R Madhavan Rocketry The Nambi Effect vs Aditya Roy Kapur Om box office Friday release drb

    Rocketry Vs OM: In a fight between two scientists, who will win the box office race?

    Ek Villain Returns first look: John Abraham-Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria look super-hot RBA

    Ek Villain Returns first look: John Abraham-Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria look super-hot

    Recent Stories

    Ease of Doing Business: Andhra Pradesh retains top position, followed by Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka - adt

    Ease of Doing Business: Andhra Pradesh retains top position, followed by Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka

    Realme GT Neo 3 to introduce new Thor Love and Thunder edition gcw

    Realme GT Neo 3 to introduce new 'Thor Love and Thunder' edition

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India; know price, key highlights - adt

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India; know price, key highlights

    WhatsApp to soon let user answer video calls with animated avatars details here gcw

    WhatsApp to soon let user answer video calls with animated avatars

    Udaipur beheading: Ban those who glorify murder, Govt tells social media platforms

    Udaipur beheading: Ban those who glorify murder, Govt tells social media platforms

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon