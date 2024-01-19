Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer out; WATCH

The trailer of the Malayalam movie, 'Malaikottai Vaaliban, starring Mohanlal was released by the makers of the movie on Thursday (Jan 18). The movie is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.

The trailer of the Malayalam movie 'Malaikottai Vaaliban, starring Mohanlal, was released by the makers of the movie on Thursday (Jan 18). The movie is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. The trailer offers a sneak peek into a world characterized by its extensive use of visual effects (VFX) and intense scenes of violence. The trailer successfully puts an end to the suspense surrounding the film, leaving fans eagerly anticipating more. The combination of striking visual elements and dramatic sequences showcased in the trailer has heightened the excitement for the movie among its audience.

The much-anticipated film will be released on January 25. The fans will organise special shows, adding to the overall enthusiasm surrounding the film. Around 100 fan shows have been charted in various parts. IIt is reported that the show will start at 6:30 am.

The collaboration between Mohanlal and director Lijo Jose Pellissery in 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' is a significant highlight for fans, as it marks their first venture together. The film also boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait, Manoj Moses, Katha Nandi, and Manikandan Achari. With such a diverse and skilled cast, the movie promises to be an engaging cinematic experience, adding to the anticipation and curiosity surrounding this much-awaited collaboration.

The film's cinematography is handled by Madhu Neelakandan, musical score by Prashant Pillai, and editing by Deepu S. Joseph.