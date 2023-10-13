Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mohanlal in Mumbai: Malayalam superstar all set to resume 'Vrushabha' shoot in the city

    Malayalam actor Mohanlal landed in Mumbai for the second schedule of his film, 'Vrushabha'. On social media, a video of the actor from the Mumbai airport went viral.

    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

    On October 12, Malayalam actor Mohanlal was spotted at Mumbai airport. 'Vrushabha,' the actor's forthcoming big-budget film, will be shot in the city. The actor is claimed to have completed up a session of Prithviraj's 'Empuraan' to restart 'Vrushabha' shot. A footage of the actor exiting the Mumbai airport has circulated online.

    Mohanlal has kickstarted the filming of 'L2E - Empuraan', which is a sequel to his superhit film, 'Lucifer'. Prithviraj Sukumaran is in charge of the film's direction. Mohanlal was seen in casual dress at the Mumbai airport on October 12. Mohanlal completed the first filming session for the film in August, and he has already arrived in Mumbai for the second.

    On Thursday, a video of Mohanlal departing the Mumbai airport with his entourage. The actor was dressed in a brown t-shirt, white trousers and a black bag across his shoulders. Mohanlal too had a beard and was spotted getting inside his car.

    Here's a video from Mumbai International Airport:

    About Vrushabha
    Vrushabha, directed by Nanda Kishore, also stars Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan in major parts. Shanaya Kapoor recently posted on Instagram, saying, "First schedule done with Mohanlal sir! Sir, it was an honour to share the screen with you. I can't wait to start working on the final timetable in London next month."

    The film, written by Janardhana Maharshi, will be released in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi. Vrushabha is directed by Ekta Kapoor and produced by Balaji Telefilms in association with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios.

    Zahrah S Khan, the daughter of legendary actress Salma Agha, makes her cinematic debut with this film. In her debut, she plays the female protagonist opposite Roshann Meka. Zahrah's role is a warrior princess who performs big action sequences throughout the film.Vrushabha is expected to be released in theatres in 2024. Other performers with crucial parts include Neha Saxena, Ragini Dwivedi, Roshann Meka, and Meka Srikanth. The film's cinematography is handled by Santhosh Thundiyil, who also wrote the soundtrack.

    Mohanlal was most recently seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial debut, Jailer. He is now working on a number of fascinating projects, including Barroz, Ram, Drishyam 3, Neru, and Malaikkottai Vaaliban. Shanaya Kapoor will also appear in Bedhadak, Karan Johar's in-house production.

     

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 10:09 AM IST
