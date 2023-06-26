Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mohanlal and Mammootty in ‘The Godfather’: AI reimagines Mollywood kings in Coppola’s masterpiece

    Recently on social media, a video has been doing the rounds that uses AI and Deepfake to show Malayalam industry legends, actors Mohanlal and Mammootty in a particular scene of the film. This video has netizens going crazy over the thought and possibility. Watch the VIDEO here. By Mahalekshmi

    Mohanlal and Mammootty in The Godfather AI reimagines Mollywood kings in Coppola masterpiece (MAH)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 2:38 PM IST

    Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘The Godfather’ trilogy has left a mark on world cinema like no other, it inspires and educates generations of aspiring filmmakers. To imagine someone other than Marlon Brando and Al Pacino has become impossible for the fans of the films. But social media has once again tickled our minds with a new product of AI.

    A netizen uploaded a video that uses AI and Deepfake to imagine Mohanlal and Mammootty in a particular scene of ‘The Godfather’ and it has been garnering popular attention. The video is almost a minute and a half long and it reimagines Al Pacino’s character Michael Corleone with that of Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil fits seamlessly as Corleone’s brother Fredo, played by John Cazale. Mammootty’s face has been imposed upon the character Morris "Moe" Greene, the owner of a casino in Las Vegas and was played by Alex Rocco.

    Also Read: Vilayath Buddha: Prithviraj meets with a minor accident on sets; scheduled to undergo surgery today

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Vinay Forrt (@vinayforrt)

    The same account subsequently goes on to make further videos, even with ones that reimagine Mohanlal as Marlon Brando. This has caught the eye of several celebrities from the Malayalam industry as actor Vinay Fort reposted the same video on his account. The video has gone viral on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, sparking discussions about the involvement of AI in cinemas in the future.

    Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio, Neelam Gill dining together in Paris sparks dating rumours

    Coppola's "The Godfather" trilogy has influenced Indian cinema with several movies being its remake and reimagination. The popularity of the AI video on social media has audiences going back to the memorable scenes and instances from the original and the much-loved regional influences like "Dharmatma" (1975) and "Nayakan" (1987). The trilogy and Coppola’s great work continues to be a landmark in the world of cinema.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 2:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is 'The Kerala Story' producer Vipul Shah making new film with director Sudipto Sen? Know details vma

    Is 'The Kerala Story' producer Vipul Shah making new film with director Sudipto Sen? Know details

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Neelam Gill dinning together in Paris sparks dating rumours MSW

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Neelam Gill dining together in Paris sparks dating rumours

    Malaika Arora's sexy moves on Chaiyya Chaiyya at beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash gets trolled - WATCH vma

    Malaika Arora's sexy moves on Chaiyya Chaiyya at beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash gets trolled - WATCH

    Vilayath Buddha: Prithviraj meets with a minor accident on sets; scheduled to undergo surgery today (MAH)

    Vilayath Buddha: Prithviraj meets with a minor accident on sets; scheduled to undergo surgery today

    Fans ask Shah Rukh Khan secret to his glowing skin; actor's reply wins hearts MSW

    Fans ask Shah Rukh Khan secret to his glowing skin; actor's reply wins hearts

    Recent Stories

    Squeezing someone's testicles during a fight not attempt to murder: Karnataka HC

    Squeezing someone's testicles during a fight not attempt to murder: Karnataka HC

    iPhone 12 Mini for Rs 11999 on Flipkart Know how to grab Apple smartphone at this amazing price gcw

    iPhone 12 Mini for Rs 11,999 on Flipkart? Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    Is 'The Kerala Story' producer Vipul Shah making new film with director Sudipto Sen? Know details vma

    Is 'The Kerala Story' producer Vipul Shah making new film with director Sudipto Sen? Know details

    Kerala Lottery Win Win W-724 Results 26 June 2023 Live: Check winners, prize money, how to collect and more

    Kerala Lottery Win Win W-724 Results 26 June 2023 Live: Check prize money, how to collect and more

    Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi to flag off five new trains on June 27; check details AJR

    Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi to flag off five new trains on June 27; check details

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon