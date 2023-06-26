Mohanlal and Mammootty in ‘The Godfather’: AI reimagines Mollywood kings in Coppola’s masterpiece

Recently on social media, a video has been doing the rounds that uses AI and Deepfake to show Malayalam industry legends, actors Mohanlal and Mammootty in a particular scene of the film. This video has netizens going crazy over the thought and possibility. Watch the VIDEO here. By Mahalekshmi

Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘The Godfather’ trilogy has left a mark on world cinema like no other, it inspires and educates generations of aspiring filmmakers. To imagine someone other than Marlon Brando and Al Pacino has become impossible for the fans of the films. But social media has once again tickled our minds with a new product of AI.

A netizen uploaded a video that uses AI and Deepfake to imagine Mohanlal and Mammootty in a particular scene of ‘The Godfather’ and it has been garnering popular attention. The video is almost a minute and a half long and it reimagines Al Pacino’s character Michael Corleone with that of Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil fits seamlessly as Corleone’s brother Fredo, played by John Cazale. Mammootty’s face has been imposed upon the character Morris "Moe" Greene, the owner of a casino in Las Vegas and was played by Alex Rocco.

The same account subsequently goes on to make further videos, even with ones that reimagine Mohanlal as Marlon Brando. This has caught the eye of several celebrities from the Malayalam industry as actor Vinay Fort reposted the same video on his account. The video has gone viral on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, sparking discussions about the involvement of AI in cinemas in the future.

Coppola's "The Godfather" trilogy has influenced Indian cinema with several movies being its remake and reimagination. The popularity of the AI video on social media has audiences going back to the memorable scenes and instances from the original and the much-loved regional influences like "Dharmatma" (1975) and "Nayakan" (1987). The trilogy and Coppola’s great work continues to be a landmark in the world of cinema.