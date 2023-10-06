Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mission Raniganj REVIEW: Is Akshay Kumar, Parineeti's film on Raniganj Coalfields collapse worth watching?

    Mission Raniganj Twitter Review: Mission Raniganj marks Akshay's second collaboration with Parineeti Chopra after Kesari and their chemistry in the songs has already been winning hearts.
     

    Mission Raniganj REVIEW: Is Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's film on Raniganj Coalfields collapse worth your time? Read this RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 9:41 AM IST

    Akshay Kumar is one of Bollywood's top stars, and he never misses an opportunity to make headlines with his work. The actor, who was last seen in Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2, is now gaining attention for his new film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, in which he co-stars with Parineeti Chopra. The film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, is a catastrophe thriller based on the Raniganj Coalfields collapse in West Bengal in 1989.

    Mission Raniganj opened in theatres today after generating a lot of talk in town, and it appears to be wowing audiences. To be clear, Mission Raniganj is Akshay's second collaboration with Parineeti, following Kesari, and their chemistry in the songs has already won hearts.



    As Mission Raniganj has finally hit the theatres, fans are going gaga over this Akshay starrer. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter (now X), a user wrote, "#OneWordReview: #MissionRaniganj: BRILLIANT. Rating: 4 stars Get ready for a ride. #MissionRaniganj stays true to its concept: It's superly creative and @akshaykumar nailed the character of Jaswant Gill. RECOMMENDED! AKSHAY KUMAR'S BEST MOVIE THIS YEAR. #MissionRaniganjReview". 

    Another user tweeted, "#MissionRaniganj interval. Water CGI worst ever seen. But emotions are good.".

    One of the Twitter users also lauded Tinu Suresh Desai's direction and wrote, "Watching the first show of this Akshay Kumar starrer movie, this looks very good, screenplay is tight and the direction is superb. #MissionRaniganj".

    Despite mixed reviews, Mission Raniganj is expected to do well at the box office. According to a report published in Sacnilk, this Akshay Kumar film would earn Rs 3.50 crores on its first day. Interestingly, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is competing with Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming, which also stars Kusha Kapila, Anil Kapoor, Karan Kundra, Shehnaaz Gill, and Shibani Bedi.

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2023, 9:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raththam review: HIT or FLOP? Will Vijay Antony's film be able to win audiences' hearts? Read this RBA

    Raththam review: HIT or FLOP? Will Vijay Antony's film be able to win audiences' hearts? Read this

    Gauri Khan shares family photo Shah Rukh Khan ans call it picture perfect RBA

    Gauri Khan shares family photo; Shah Rukh Khan's fans call it ‘picture perfect’

    Irugapatru REVIEW: Is Vikram Prabhu, Shraddha Srinath's film worth watching with family? Read THIS RBA

    Irugapatru REVIEW: Is Vikram Prabhu, Shraddha Srinath's film worth watching with family? Read THIS

    Mahadev Betting App Case: Kapil Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan summoned by ED (Read Detail) RBA

    Mahadev Betting App Case: Kapil Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan summoned by ED (Read Details)

    Shraddha Kapoor claims veg rice is not 'Pulao' but 'Biryani', see photo SHG

    Shraddha Kapoor claims veg rice is not 'Pulao' but 'Biryani', see photo

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Senior CPM leader Anathalavattom Anandan's cremation to be held at 5 pm today rkn

    Kerala: Senior CPM leader Anathalavattom Anandan's cremation to be held at 5 pm today

    Hand grenade fragments found on bodies Putin dismisses missile-attack theory in wagner chief death AJR

    'Hand grenade fragments found on bodies': Putin dismisses missile-attack theory in wagner chief's death

    Cricket Asian Games 2023: India's spectacular victory over Bangladesh propels them into the final osf

    Asian Games 2023: India's spectacular victory over Bangladesh propels them into the final

    Raththam review: HIT or FLOP? Will Vijay Antony's film be able to win audiences' hearts? Read this RBA

    Raththam review: HIT or FLOP? Will Vijay Antony's film be able to win audiences' hearts? Read this

    Sikkim flash floods: Death toll rises to 19, over 100 still missing; Washed out roads leave 3000 stranded AJR

    Sikkim flash floods: Death toll rises to 19, over 100 still missing; Washed out roads leave 3,000 stranded

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon