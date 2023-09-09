Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mimi star Kriti Sanon to wear her mother's saree for National Award Felicitation in Delhi

    Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is on cloud 9 and basking in the success of her big win for Mimi at the National Awards. Her role as a surrogate mother in Mimi impressed viewers and critics.

    First Published Sep 9, 2023

    Kriti Sanon is now revelling in the joy of her major win for Mimi at the National Awards. Kriti, who debuted in the film industry with Heropanti in 2014, has come a long way in just nine years. She has conquered hurdles, formed her distinctive character, and earned the devotion of a large audience while being an outsider in the entertainment industry.

    Kriti's role as a surrogate mother in the film Mimi left an indelible effect on both spectators and critics, earning her the coveted National Award for Best Actress. We've gathered from a source close to Kriti that she intends to wear one of her mother's prized sarees for the big occasion. 

    This year, Kriti has also widened her horizons. She is currently a producer in addition to acting. She created Hyphen, a skincare line, and Blue Butterfly Films, a production business. Kriti's path from newbie to National Award-winning actor in less than a decade and her numerous accomplishments inspire and exemplify the changes that await those who dare to dream big. Fans are now anticipating the National Award event when Kriti Sanon will be awarded with Alia Bhatt as Best Actress.

    Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will be featured in Ganapath Part 1, The Crew, Do Patti, her first production endeavour, and a robotic romance film opposite Shahid Kapoor. The film, directed by Rajesh Krishnan and supported by Rhea Kapoor, is about the lives of three women and their hardships in the aviation sector.

