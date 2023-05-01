Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorce: Actor opens up on his 'biggest regret'

After divorcing Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya is reportedly dating Sobhita Dhulipala. Now, he talks about the 'biggest regret' in life. Know more details on same.

Naga Chaitanya often grabs headlines for his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The duo had been married for nearly four years. The actor is currently, also rumoured to be dating Ponniyin Selvan actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Now ahead of the release of his upcoming film Custody, in a YouTube podcast interview interaction, Naga Chaitanya opens up about the "biggest regret" in his life. In a fun segment of truth or dare with YouTuber Irfan’s View, Chaitanya got asked about his biggest regret. In his answer, the South industry star Naga Chaitanya said, "There are no regrets in my life, bro. Everything is just a learn lesson."

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut on 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Actress says, 'What happened in 2019 will be...'

When the host further asked Naga whether he felt any regret in his life in regards to the post-divorce phase. In answer to this, the actor said, "I woke up late today." The Youtuber Irfan quipped Naga that after acting in any film, did he feel he should not have done this. On this, the star said, "There are many like that. There are some 2-3 films like that."

Interestingly, Naga Chaitanya, opening up on his life after divorce with this specific candid interview at an eminent YouTube channel where he went no holds barred and honest, has come in now after his brother Akhil Akkineni reacted for the first time to his elder brother and actor Naga Chaitanya’s dating rumours with Sobhita Dhulipala. Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation in October 2021.

During a press conference for his latest film ‘Agent,’ Akhil Akkineni was asked about Chaitanya’s viral photo with Sobhita from London. Recently, a photo of the rumoured lovebirds took the internet by storm. In the picture, Chaitanya is posing with a chef while Sobhita is seen seated behind, seemingly covering her face. Besides, according to recent news reports in a leading regional entertainment portal, it is true that Chaitanya and Sobhita have been dating for “at least six months now.

Apparently, Chaitanya and Sobhita bonded over their "love for Formula 1". A source in his quote earlier to a portal had said, "As they spent more time together, their friendship turned into love. They are comfortable in each other’s company. But do not want to make anything official yet. Right now, they are enjoying getting to know each other better."

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh, Aryan Khan's luxury brand, gets backlash over pricing; netizens call it 'money, grabbing gimmick'