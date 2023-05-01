'Don't take stardom for granted': Salman Khan slammed by netizens for bad performance; know details

After Salman Khan's much-awaited comeback film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan got mixed reviews and badly underperformed at the box office, social media users and netizens have bashed the global superstar for giving a really worst and bad performance in the film. Know details.

Salman Khan's much-awaited comeback to the screens after four long years, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, an actioner-entertainer film, was released on the auspicious occasion of Eid. But this time, the film and Salman Khan's charismatic presence failed to impress audiences, the masses, and his ardent fans.

The film failed miserably for the weak script, lazy direction, and yes, importantly, Salman Khan's fans did not expect him to choose a cringe-level and bad director like Farhad Samji for his big screen comeback four years post giving a hit and iconic film like Bhaarat (2019) alongside Katrina Kaif.

Taking to their social media accounts on Twitter, many netizens and even Salman Khan fans have slammed the actor for doing this film. They are constantly urging him to know his worth. Ardent Salman Khan fans are requesting him with their tweets to not take his stardom for granted.

"We really deserve a good movie. We all love him, and always will do. If the movie really is that good, he will catch 300cr or even more. The 100cr for KKBKKJ is only for him. SALMAN KNOW YOUR WORTH," a fan urged. "When all these greats want to work with you. It is a sincere request. Please work with those, who know your worth, not those who do not know. You have already given many newcomers the platform, it is enough. SALMAN KNOW YOUR WORTH," a user said. "Dear @BeingSalmanKhan. You are the biggest Megastar of this Nation. Please work with deserving people. Please choose films that justify your stardom. Come Back For the Biggest Dhamaka at Box office & break others' Record inshallah," a netizen requests Salman. "If the director is right. Then your cameo can create a huge impact on the film. That's the kind of screen presence you have. Just choose the right director, #SalmanKhan. You will shut the mouth of everyone who is writing you off. SALMAN KNOW YOUR WORTH," another user added.

