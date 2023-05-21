Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Megastar Vijay Thalapathi, Venkat Prabhu's upcoming project's video released on Instagram

    The upcoming movie from megastar Thalapthy Vijay has been revealed. A very fascinating video shared by Thalapathy Vijay has confirmed the next Venkat Prabhu venture with the actor-- by Anushri Bokade

    Megastar Vijay Thalapathi, Venkat Prabhu's upcoming project's video released on Instagram
    First Published May 21, 2023, 5:31 PM IST

    The upcoming movie from megastar Thalapthy Vijay has been revealed. A very fascinating video shared by Thalapathy Vijay has confirmed the next Venkat Prabhu venture with the actor.  (Anushri Bokade)
    It was confirmed that Venkat Prabhu will be directing the Thalapathy 68 film in a video announcement posted on Instagram. Yuvan Shankar Raja will provide the music for the same. This video has taken everyone by surprise and fans are super-excited about the further details.

    Before his upcoming project, titled Thalapathy 68, Venkat Prabhu, most recently directed the bilingual movie Custody. In August 2023, production on the film is anticipated to start. The film will supposedly be released in the summer of 2024, and AGS Entertainment is expected to create it on a grand scale. There are still some unanswered questions regarding the project, and fans are hungry for further information about this highly awaited movie.

    Check out the announcement here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Vijay (@actorvijay)

    A post shared by Vijay (@actorvijay)

    Before his upcoming project, titled Thalapathy 68, Venkat Prabhu, most recently directed the bilingual movie Custody. In August 2023, production on the film is anticipated to start.
    The film will supposedly be released in the summer of 2024, and AGS Entertainment is expected to create it on a grand scale. There are still some unanswered questions regarding the project, and fans are hungry for further information about this highly awaited movie.

