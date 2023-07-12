Meet Uorfi Javed's sister Urusa Javed; check out her SEXY Instagram posts

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uorfi Javed's sister Urusa Javed set The Internet on fire by donning a white off-shoulder blouse. Let us take a look at her seductive Instagram pictures and videos

    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 5:46 PM IST

    Many people are becoming internet sensations by sharing engaging posts online. All you need is your creativity and confidence. Uorfi Javed keeps creating waves on social media with her interesting clothing style. Following her footsteps, Urusa Javed also creates a sensation on Instagram with her creativity and sensuous dressing sense. She has shared some of her pictures on the photo-sharing app, seeing which followers will again fall in love with her. Urusa has crossed all limits of sensuality in her recent post.

    Recently, online star Urusa Javed shared a series of photos on Instagram, in which she is slaying with her style. She is setting hearts racing in white plunging neckline off shoulder bralette parade with black bottom. She completed her look with loose wet hair, minimal make up, glossy lips, bold eyes and gold pendant. Sharing the pictures, Urusa Javed wrote, “Embrace and love your self. People will always have something negative or horrible to say!! Let them judge you. They will hate you either way.”

    Netizens react to video
    Netizens are bombarded with comments on Urusa Javed’s recent look. Her sensuous dress has been appreciated by many. One commented, “Amazing ap dono sisters me competition hoga.” Another commented, “Your eyes have a story to tell.” One of them wrote, “Kuch jyada hi garmi ho rhi.”

