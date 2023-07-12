Entertainment

From 'Alo' to 'Belashuru': Here are 7 best Bengali family dramas

Here are seven Bengali films that showed us families as they actually are: complex, tense, chaotic messes that we can't help but love, despise, and even love again.

Image credits: Google

Pupa

The film is about a suffering father, an academic intellect, an aspirant soul, and friendly affection who want to resolve a complex issue.

Mukherjee Dar Bou

The mother-daughter-in-law connection is explored in a fresh way in "Mukherjee Dar Bou." This film marks Pritha Chakraborty's debut directorial effort. 

Alo

Rituparna Sengupta starred in Tarun Majumder's 2003 Bengali family drama film 'Alo'. The narrative is based on Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay's short story Kinnardal.

Boshu Poribar

The film is about an elderly couple, who have been married for 50 years, and their family members who plan to honour Mr. and Mrs. Basu's 50th anniversary. 

Belashuru

Directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the film is about a family who gains new insight into the world as a result of caring for a member who has Alzheimer's disease. 

Posto

Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee's "Posto" beautifully captures the special relationship that exists between a grandchild and his or her grandparents. 

Durga Shohay

The family drama is about Manasi, the younger daughter-in-law of an aristocratic family, and Durga, a maid and their growing bond. 

