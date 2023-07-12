Kiara Advani can't keep calm, drools over hubby Sidharth Malhotra's latest dapper photos

The gorgeous Bollywood couple, who recently tied the knot continue to make millions of hearts beat with their seductive beauty, endearing chemistry, and gooey PDA. Check out their latest interaction on social media.

They are the most adorable married couple in the tinsel town right now. With every photo of theirs, fans go GAGA and melt completely. Such is the power of their love and adoration. They continue to make millions of hearts beat with their seductive beauty, endearing chemistry, and gooey PDA. They are the greatest of friends and each other's strongest supporters, and their relationship makes us wonder, "Me and who?" Everyone enjoys flaunting their partner in front of others. if not all of us, then the majority of us. extremely famous people. Sidharth posted some dashing photos on social media while sporting an olive-green t-shirt, olive-green trousers and a tough brown jacket. These photos quickly went popular after he shared them online.

ALSO READ: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan pens special endearing note to music composer Anirudh Ravichander, see here

Well ofcourse, fans at large came out to react to these photos but what was indeed special was his wife's reaction to his pictures. The 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' actress dropped fire, heart, and lovestruck emojis in the comment section. Take a look at the pictures here:

Fans wrote, "Sid Malhotra's Handsome Button is here.' Another wrote, "Mr. Malhotra is always perfect." While another wrote," Kiara is lucky." The actor most recently appeared alongside Rashmika Mandanna in 'Mission Majnu'. In the movie, the actor portrayed a spy, and Mandanna portrayed his love interest. In the near future, he will appear in Yodha and the web series Indian Police Force. In contrast, Kiara appeared in 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha'. The movie is still doing well in theatres.

At Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony. On February 7, the couple, who had been secretly dating for some time, exchanged vows in front of their close friends and family

ALSO READ: Is Thalapathy Vijay going for padayatra? Will he quit films and join politics?