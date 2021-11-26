  • Facebook
    Meet Priyanka Chopra's cute lil family; actress spreads love, wishes Thanksgiving to fans

    Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the Thanksgiving celebrations, and it was all about love. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 26, 2021, 9:17 AM IST
    Since the last few days, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have been making headlines for their epic roast and their current relationship status. Today, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas give their fans a treat with a lovey-dovey picture on the occasion of Thanksgiving. 

    Earlier this week, Priyanka and Nick have been on the top of trends lists recently after the actress dropped ‘Chopra Jonas’ from her social media bio. That led to speculations about the couple’s current relationship status. Now it looks like everything is fine between the couple.

    Priyanka Chopra is currently celebrating Thanksgiving with friends and family in London. The city has become Priyanka's home away from home as she is filming for Citadel. 

    Priyanka took to Instagram to posted a few pictures with their husband his younger brother Franklin Jonas. The couple were also seen cuddling their three dogs Gino, Diana and Panda. Nick and Priyanka were twinned in shades of brown. Sharing the photo, Priyanka captioned it, "Family time (heart emoji) my heart," and went on to tag all of them, including the dogs. 

    The couple also wished their fans, "So much to be grateful for. Friends, family.. I love you @nickjonas happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating." "Happy thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you @priyankachopra," Nick captioned.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Talking about Priyanka’s divorce rumour, the actress's mother, Madhu Chopra, is stating a news portal, asking fans not to spread such false claims. Well, Nick’s Thanksgiving wish for Priyanka says it all, doesn’t it?

    Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Netflix’s hit film The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga’s Booker Prize-winning novel. PeeCee is currently gearing up for the release of Hollywood film Matrix 4.
     

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2021, 9:21 AM IST
