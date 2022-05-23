Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mayuri Kyatari falls in love with Wheelchair Romeo!

    The film has a rather interesting pair of leads too. The hero is wheelchair-bound and falls in love with a heroine who is visually impaired and is also a sad worker. 

    Mayuri Kyatari falls in love with Wheelchair Romeo!
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 23, 2022, 2:06 PM IST

    Actor Mayuri Kyatari has played a rather unique role in Wheelchair Romeo and how she agreed to be part of it is a story on its own. The film which has been directed by Natraj has garnered eyeballs for its innovative title and storyline. 

    When the title of the film was revealed, it grabbed eyeballs because of how distinct it was. The film has a rather interesting pair of leads too. The hero is wheelchair-bound and falls in love with a heroine who is visually impaired and is also a sad worker. 

    Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest Instagram picture is one of her best posts till date

     Ram Chetan who is a well-known name on television is the hero of the film and was found after a long hunt for a leading man. Mayuri Kyatari is the heroine and the hero falls in love with her which is beautifully shown in the song Rangu Raate.  In fact, Natraj even shares how most heroines had refused the role even before they could listen to his narration. But Mayuri took it up and without double meaning dialogues and skin exposure, she has done a wonderful job. 

    Apparently, Mayuri has done her part so well that even the heroines who had earlier rejected the role, would regret not taking it up when they were offered the same.

    Also Read: Yash's KGF Chapter 2 for free: Here's when you can watch the film without paying rentals

    Wheelchair Romeo has BJ Bharat lending the music while V Nagendra Prasad and Jayanth Kaikini have penned the lyrics. Santosh Pandi has helmed the camera. The film has been produced by Agastya Creations and funded by Venkatachalaiah. 

    Last Updated May 23, 2022, 2:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengali film Belashuru OTT release date: When, where to watch Soumitra Chatterjee's last film RBA

    Bengali film Belashuru OTT release date: When, where to watch Soumitra Chatterjee's last film

    Why is Bengali TV serial Aay Tobe Sohochori trending? RBA

    Why is Bengali TV serial ‘Aay Tobe Sohochori’ trending?

    Bengali actress Monami Ghosh shows off her dance skills along with SpiceJet flight attendants (Watch)-tgy

    Bengali actress Monami Ghosh shows off her dance skills along with SpiceJet flight attendants (Watch)

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6: Time, date, who will host and more RBA

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6: Time, date, who will host and more

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest Instagram picture is one of her best posts till date RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest Instagram picture is one of her best posts till date

    Recent Stories

    NATA 2022: Application deadline ends today, apply now - adt

    NATA 2022: Application deadline ends today, apply now

    First photos of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air are out

    First photos of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air are out

    IND vs ENG, India vs England, Pataudi Trophy 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara confident of county stint helping him in 5th Test-ayh

    Pataudi Trophy 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara confident of county stint helping him in 5th Test

    football Love you Man City Sergio Aguero sends heart-filled message after Premier League glory snt

    'Love you Man City': Aguero sends heart-filled message after Premier League glory

    Palak Tiwari trolled for ramp walk horrible pathetic say netizens drb

    Palak Tiwari trolled for ramp walk; ‘horrible, pathetic,’ say netizens

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon