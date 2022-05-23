Mayuri Kyatari falls in love with Wheelchair Romeo!

The film has a rather interesting pair of leads too. The hero is wheelchair-bound and falls in love with a heroine who is visually impaired and is also a sad worker.

Actor Mayuri Kyatari has played a rather unique role in Wheelchair Romeo and how she agreed to be part of it is a story on its own. The film which has been directed by Natraj has garnered eyeballs for its innovative title and storyline.

When the title of the film was revealed, it grabbed eyeballs because of how distinct it was. The film has a rather interesting pair of leads too. The hero is wheelchair-bound and falls in love with a heroine who is visually impaired and is also a sad worker.

Ram Chetan who is a well-known name on television is the hero of the film and was found after a long hunt for a leading man. Mayuri Kyatari is the heroine and the hero falls in love with her which is beautifully shown in the song Rangu Raate. In fact, Natraj even shares how most heroines had refused the role even before they could listen to his narration. But Mayuri took it up and without double meaning dialogues and skin exposure, she has done a wonderful job.

Apparently, Mayuri has done her part so well that even the heroines who had earlier rejected the role, would regret not taking it up when they were offered the same.

Wheelchair Romeo has BJ Bharat lending the music while V Nagendra Prasad and Jayanth Kaikini have penned the lyrics. Santosh Pandi has helmed the camera. The film has been produced by Agastya Creations and funded by Venkatachalaiah.