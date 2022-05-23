Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yash's KGF Chapter 2 for free: Here's when you can watch the film without paying rentals

    First Published May 23, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

    Since May 17, KGF Chapter 2 has been available to watch on Amazon Prime Video Rentals, an OTT platform. Now it is all set to premiere on Prime Video on May 27. 

    KGF Chapter 2, one of India's biggest blockbusters since the epidemic, is due to launch on Prime Video on May 27. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao, and Saran and was made on a colossal budget of 100 crores. KGF 2 has surpassed Dangal and Baahubali 2 as the third most grossing Indian film.
     

    Since May 17, KGF Chapter 2 has been available to watch on Amazon Prime Video Rentals, an OTT platform. The film is available for rent in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam to Prime and non-Prime members for Rs 199. The film will be available to all members starting this week.

    Meanwhile, the KGF series' creators intend to bring the film to the NFT universe. A KGF-verse is expected to open shortly, including games featuring characters from several films.

    Image: Official film poster

    Surprisingly, there is speculation in the film industry that filmmaker Prashanth Neel and his production company Hombale Films are planning to build a parallel universe featuring Rocky bhai, Saalar, and others. To decode the parallel universe idea, read on.

    The creators have now announced that if the NFT verse is successful, the same concept would be recreated on a large screen as well. In the meantime, a third instalment of the KGF series has already been confirmed. Also Read: Jug Jugg Jeeyo Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's family drama to release on June 24

    Prashanth Neel is now working on Saalar, a film starring Prabhas. Rocky bhai has taken a hiatus to spend time with his family, and his next project is yet to be signed. It appears that KGF 3 will take some time to develop. Also Read: Disha Patani's latest Instagram video is not to be missed by fans (Watch)

    Is Karan Johar in trouble? Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq threatened Jug Jugg Jeeyo's producer

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan's Tandav impressed audience; actor trained for a week

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's family drama to release on June 24

    Jacqueline Fernandez turns good samaritan; actress steps in to help photographer in distress

    This is how Britishers divided us': Akshay Kumar on the North-South debate

