Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest Instagram picture is one of her best posts till date

    Bangalore, First Published May 23, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in Kashmir filming Kushi. The actress has been sharing stunning photos from the valley, allowing us to see what her day looks like after work. The actress has now shared a close-up photo of her eyes, and we're entirely enchanted.

    The actress shared a photo of herself wearing a scarf and hiding her face on Instagram. Samantha is doing all of the talking with her eyes, and we must say, she is stunning. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “Half the story.” Fans just loved the picture. One user commented, “After seeing your eye, red wine 🍷 will get intoxicated.” Another wrote, “Where is the other half, Sam?”. Another comment read, “Killing eyes…. ❤️” Fire emojis were also seen in plenty on her comment section.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu will appear alongside Vijay Deverakonda on screen. On Samantha's birthday, the couple provided a sneak peek at the film. The majority of the filming will be in Kashmir, where they are now stationed. The actress shared a handful of lovely photos from the valley on her Instagram page. She shared a selection of photographs depicting both local life and the breathtaking Himalayas. The collection of aesthetic photos was captioned, “Kashmir…I will always have this piece of my heart that smiles whenever I think about you".

    Khushi will be released on December 23 in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil around the globe. Samantha and Vijay last worked together in the National Award-winning movie Mahanati, and now they're back in Kushi. Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are among the cast members.

    On the professional front, Samantha has Gunasekhar's mythological film Shaakuntalam and new age thriller Yashoda noted on her calendar. She also has Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love in her filmography.
     

