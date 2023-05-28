Manoj Bajpayee gets candid about his wife Shabana's 'honest' reaction to one of his 'films'

In a recent interview, Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee finally opened up on his wife Shabana's 'real' reaction to one of his films. Here is what he said. Know details.

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most nuanced actors in the Bollywood film industry. He is currently busy promoting his film Sirf Ek Bandaaa Kaafi Hai. In a recent interview, the star spoke up about how his wife, Shabana Raza, once berated him after watching his performance in one of the films.

She also told him to stop doing films for money. He was sharing a tale from days when his wife went to see the worst film starring him and had felt offended watching him romance heroines on screen.

Manoj Bajpayee started the interview without revealing the name of the bollywood film and added that when Shabana went to watch it, a few girls sitting behind her in the theatre were mocking him.

Shedding more insights, Manoj said: "It was a bad film. After seeing the movie, Shabana called me. I asked how she liked the film. And she said, Stop doing films for money. We are not so desperate that you did it for money. It was so much embarrassing. I felt insulted and humiliated in the theatre. Do not ever do it, please. You are good at stories and characters. Please choose them, not these films. You do not need to prove anything else. Manoj added that it was a piece of great advice even though it came in through "daantna."

Manoj has appeared in films like Satyameva Jayate and Baaghi 2 as well. When the interviewer disclosed that she actually walked out of Satyameva Jayate, Manoj quipped, "But you paid for the ticket." He added that he loved the experience of working on the film.

Manoj confessed how while watching Satyameva Jayate, his wife laughed out loud during the climax scene, even though it was not supposed to be humorous. He said, "Shabana was laughing when she saw the climax. I asked her why she is laughing. She said I am finding it quite hilarious, the way you are acting."

