Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manoj Bajpayee gets candid about his wife Shabana's 'honest' reaction to one of his 'films'

    In a recent interview, Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee finally opened up on his wife Shabana's 'real' reaction to one of his films. Here is what he said. Know details.

    Manoj Bajpayee gets candid about his wife Shabana's 'honest' reaction to one of his 'films' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 28, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

    Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most nuanced actors in the Bollywood film industry. He is currently busy promoting his film Sirf Ek Bandaaa Kaafi Hai. In a recent interview, the star spoke up about how his wife, Shabana Raza, once berated him after watching his performance in one of the films. 

    She also told him to stop doing films for money. He was sharing a tale from days when his wife went to see the worst film starring him and had felt offended watching him romance heroines on screen.

    ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel raises heat with luscious curves in bikinis

    Manoj Bajpayee started the interview without revealing the name of the bollywood film and added that when Shabana went to watch it, a few girls sitting behind her in the theatre were mocking him. 

    Shedding more insights, Manoj said: "It was a bad film. After seeing the movie, Shabana called me. I asked how she liked the film. And she said, Stop doing films for money. We are not so desperate that you did it for money. It was so much embarrassing. I felt insulted and humiliated in the theatre. Do not ever do it, please. You are good at stories and characters. Please choose them, not these films. You do not need to prove anything else. Manoj added that it was a piece of great advice even though it came in through "daantna."

    Manoj has appeared in films like Satyameva Jayate and Baaghi 2 as well. When the interviewer disclosed that she actually walked out of Satyameva Jayate, Manoj quipped, "But you paid for the ticket." He added that he loved the experience of working on the film.

    Manoj confessed how while watching Satyameva Jayate, his wife laughed out loud during the climax scene, even though it was not supposed to be humorous. He said, "Shabana was laughing when she saw the climax. I asked her why she is laughing. She said I am finding it quite hilarious, the way you are acting."

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo OUT: See first glimpse of Salman Khan hosted reality series

    Last Updated May 28, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's new parliament video tweet; here's what he said vma

    PM Modi reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's new parliament video tweet; here's what he said

    Kareena Kapoor Khan makes spectacular debut at Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race; check details vma

    Kareena Kapoor Khan makes spectacular debut at Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race; check details

    Shah Rukh Khan says 'My Parliament My Pride', calls it 'magnificent new home for people who uphold Constitution'

    Shah Rukh Khan says 'My Parliament My Pride', calls it 'a new home for people who uphold Constitution' (WATCH)

    Superstar Rajinikanth thanks PM Modi for making Tamilians proud with Sengol in new Parliament building snt

    Superstar Rajinikanth thanks PM Modi for 'making Tamilians proud' with Sengol in new Parliament building

    Athiya Shetty issues statement against reports of her, KL Rahul being spotted at strip club ADC

    Athiya Shetty issues statement against reports of her, KL Rahul being spotted at strip club

    Recent Stories

    Nigeria releases detained 16 Indian sailors after 8 months long legal battle anr

    Nigeria releases detained 16 Indian sailors after 8 months long legal battle

    Sengol installation in New Parliament Samajwadi Party insults Adheenams, calls them radical Brahmins

    Samajwadi Party insults 'Adheenams', calls them radical Brahmins

    An incomplete event': NCP MP Supriya Sule on PM Modi inaugurating new Parliament building AJR

    'An incomplete event': NCP MP Supriya Sule on PM Modi inaugurating new Parliament building

    PM Modi installs Sengol in Lok Sabha chamber amid vedic chants

    PM Restores Sengol's Glory

    PM Modi reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's new parliament video tweet; here's what he said vma

    PM Modi reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's new parliament video tweet; here's what he said

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon