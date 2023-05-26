Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel raises heat with luscious curves in bikinis

    First Published May 26, 2023, 7:08 PM IST

    The globally renowned model and fashionista Kendall Jenner knows how to elevate tones and voguing fashion on social media. The diva's recent pictures in sexy bikinis are just sensual and hot.

    article_image1

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Some of the hottest and scintillating bikini looks of global fashion icon and socialite Kendall Jenner are here. She looks tempting in these viral photos that are a must-have for every girl's beach vacation.

    article_image2

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner looks stunning as she enjoys the beach vibes in a risque mint and dark green striped dainty bikini with thin-stringed bottoms of the same colour. The model hides her face in this picture and only is flaunting her toned abs and body.

    article_image3

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner is giving a sensual pose lying down on the white beach sands in the risque mint and dark green striped dainty bikini with thin-stringed bottoms of the same colour. She flaunted her booty and toned back in this picture.

    article_image4

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner is relaxed and laid back in this photo as she stands on the white beach sands and looks alluring in a risque mint and dark green striped dainty bikini with thin-stringed bottoms of the same colour.

    article_image5

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner knows how to elevate the beach fashion attire as she walks the talk in this hot and risque black bikini with bottoms of the same colour and a red cap to complete her look on the white beach sands.

    article_image6

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner looks irresistible and alluring in this sensually appealing black bikini with bottoms of the same colour and a red cap to complete her look. She is flaunting her toned waist and thighs in this picture.

    article_image7

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner gives a rock star pose of holding a guitar and trying to strum it in this picture which is more sizzling as she donned a black bikini with bottoms of the same colour and a red cap to complete her look in the middle of pristine clear beach waters.

