    Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo OUT: See first glimpse of Salman Khan hosted reality series

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo OUT: See first glimpse of Salman Khan hosted reality series
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 26, 2023, 4:15 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 16 has enjoyed massive success and received outstanding TRP ratings, leading to its extension until mid-February. In 2021, the show’s creators launched Bigg Boss OTT exclusively on Voot, with Karan Johar as the host. 

    The OTT show focused on maintaining connections as contestants paired up to participate in the game. During eliminations, the pairs got eliminated from the show.

    Salman Khan, in an intriguing first promo, has officially announced his return to digital platforms with the highly anticipated second season of Bigg Boss OTT, which will stream on Jio Cinemas. The promo features the superstar saying, "Main lekar aa raha hoon, Bigg Boss OTT. Toh Dekhta Jaye India (I am coming back with Bigg Boss OTT. Let us keep watching in India)."

    The caption reads, "Superstar Salman Khan announces Bigg Boss OTT S2 on JioCinema; confirms to be the host!."

    After a hiatus last year, Bigg Boss OTT is making a comeback this year with its second season. The show producers have tried contacting many celebrities and social media influencers, and the official confirmation list will be released soon. Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The inaugural season, hosted by Karan Johar, premiered in August 2021. The show revolves around a group of contestants called Housemates, who get confined within the Bigg Boss House and constantly monitored through cameras and microphones. The winner gets awarded a cash prize and the revered OTT edition trophy.

    Last Updated May 26, 2023, 4:18 PM IST
