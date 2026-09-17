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Ramba Oorvasi Menaka Box Office: Allari Naresh Film Heads for a Disappointing Finish?
Allari Naresh's latest film, `Ramba Oorvasi Menaka`, came out two weeks back and is already on its way out of theatres. So, is the movie a hit or a total flop? Let's find out.
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Image Credit : X/@HasyaMovies
Allari Naresh returns to his comedy zone
Allari Naresh made a name for himself as a comedy hero, so much so that 'Allari' became his first name. He delivered a string of comedy hits and even gained star status. But after his father, EVV Satyanarayana's passing, his career went off-track. He struggled to pick good scripts and his films stopped working at the box office. He then switched to action thrillers and multi-starrers, where he found success again.
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Image Credit : X/@HasyaMovies
Ramba Oorvasi Menaka struggles at the box office
With audiences asking for comedy again, Naresh returned to his strong suit with `Ramba Oorvasi Menaka`. Chandramohan Chintada directed the film. It stars Surbhi, Rashi Singh, Vishnu Priya Bhimeneni, and Prisha Singh as the heroines. The supporting cast includes Vennela Kishore, VK Naresh, and Srinivas Reddy. Rajesh Danda and Nimmakayala Prasad produced it under Hasya Movies and Annapurna Studios. The film released on September 4 to a mixed response but couldn't make any real impact at the box office after that.
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Image Credit : X/@HasyaMovies
Ramba Oorvasi Menaka collections
So, what about the collections for `Ramba Oorvasi Menaka`? The film has completed 13 days in theatres. On Wednesday, it earned just ₹2 lakh. Reports suggest its worldwide gross is around ₹5.40 crore. However, the website Saknilk claims it has only made ₹4.82 crore. Either way, these are very poor collection figures.
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Image Credit : X/@HasyaMovies
A big shock for Allari Naresh
The movie was reportedly made on a budget of ₹15 crore. Its theatrical rights were sold for ₹4.5 crore, though it was mostly a self-release. The film needed to cross a ₹5 crore break-even target but has only managed to collect half of that. Its theatrical run is almost over, playing in just two or three theatres in the Telugu states. The film will likely be pulled from screens from tomorrow. Trade experts say it's heading for a loss of about ₹2.5 crore. This is definitely another big blow for Allari Naresh.
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