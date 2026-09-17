4 4 Image Credit : X/@HasyaMovies

A big shock for Allari Naresh

The movie was reportedly made on a budget of ₹15 crore. Its theatrical rights were sold for ₹4.5 crore, though it was mostly a self-release. The film needed to cross a ₹5 crore break-even target but has only managed to collect half of that. Its theatrical run is almost over, playing in just two or three theatres in the Telugu states. The film will likely be pulled from screens from tomorrow. Trade experts say it's heading for a loss of about ₹2.5 crore. This is definitely another big blow for Allari Naresh.