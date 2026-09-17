Enna Vilai to Daayra-13 New Movies Hitting Theatres This Week! Your Full Guide
Movie buffs, get ready! This week is packed with 13 new releases hitting the big screen, including Vimal and Shriya's much-awaited 'Sandakaari'. Here's the full list.
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This Week Theatre Release Movies
This week is a treat for movie lovers, with films releasing in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. From Karunas's 'Enna Vilai' to Vimal's 'Sandakaari', we've got the complete list of 13 movies for you. Also, check out this week's OTT releases.
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This week's theatre releases
Sajeev Pazhavoor directs Karunas in 'Enna Vilai', which hits theatres on September 17. The film also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Kamalesh Jegan, Vijayalakshmi Veeramani, and Shasha Sivakumar. Also releasing are Kunal Kemmu's Hindi film 'Vibe' on September 18, starring Sparsh Srivastav and Preity Zinta, and Arjun Kapikad's Kannada movie 'Toss' on the same day.
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Theatre release movies
Balaji's Tamil film 'The Dark Heaven' releases on September 18, starring Sidhu Sid, Darshika, Rithvika, and Vela Ramamoorthy. On the same day, you can watch the Malayalam film 'It's a Medical Miracle' starring Sangeeth Prathap, the Tamil movie 'Paris Cafe' with Guru Somasundaram, and the Telugu drama 'Happy Journey' starring Annapurniyamma.
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Movies coming to theatres on September 18
R. Madhesh directs Vimal and Shriya Saran in 'Sandakaari', which releases on September 18. The film also features Prabhu, Sathyan, K.R. Vijaya, and Rekha. Other releases on the same day include the Malayalam film 'L&O: Law and Order', with a special appearance by Mammootty, and the Kannada movie 'Anireekshitha Athithigalu' starring Vivek Simha.
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This week's theatre release movies
Meghna Gulzar's much-talked-about Hindi film 'Daayra', starring Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran, releases on September 18. Also hitting theatres are the Tamil film 'Beep' starring Raghav and Prerana Khanna, and the Malayalam entertainer 'Ottam Thullal' with Vishnu Unnikrishnan. Looking for more options? Here's a full list of movies releasing for the Vinayagar Chaturthi holiday.
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