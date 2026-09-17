The film Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is a crime thriller focusing on two police officers with differing views on justice. Both actors deliver strong performances, bringing grit and intensity to their roles. Film is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

The Hindi-language crime thriller Daayra, described as a gripping cop drama, has premiered to reviews highlighting its compelling narrative and the powerful performances of its lead actors, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film explores complex themes within a police procedural framework. The film hits the theatres tomorrow.

The film delves into a disturbing crime and the ensuing controversial police encounter. It pits two police officers, DCP Raman Kumar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) and DCP Ajooni Kohli (Kareena Kapoor Khan), against each other due to their differing perspectives on justice and the law.

Plot of the Cop Drama!

The film is inspired by sensitive real-life events (vaguely remembering the 2019 Hyderabad case). The film starts with national praise for DCP Raman, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, whose team shoots down four accused rapists in a highway encounter. The plot revolves around the investigation of a crime where a young girl's burned body is found, leading to public anger and immense police pressure. DCP Raman Kumar leads an investigation that culminates in a controversial police encounter, making him a public hero. However, DCP Ajooni Kohli leads an SIT to probe discrepancies, questioning whether the encounter was genuine or if the law was overstepped, thereby creating a compelling conflict central to this intense cop drama.

What Works In Movie: Meghna's Vision

The genre of the cop drama is often lauded for its ability to explore the complexities of law enforcement and human morality, and Daayra confidently steps into this space. Far from being a run-of-the-mill police procedural, the film delves deep into the ethical quandaries faced by those sworn to uphold the law. Director Meghna Gulzar, known for her nuanced storytelling in films like Talvar and Chhapaak, brings a similar depth to this gripping cop drama, ensuring that its intense narrative resonates long after viewing.

What Did Not Work In the Movie: Over Promises, Under Delivery

The film centres around a highly sensitive and gritty subject; however, it lacks delivery. The characters' performances are stellar, but the writing feels flawed at times. The film is a safe approach to a highly volatile matter.

Performances

Both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran are commended for bringing significant grit and intensity to their roles, which are crucial for a gripping cop drama. Their performances are considered solid and effective throughout the film, elevating the material.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s portrayal of DCP Ajooni Kohli is marked by a restrained and composed approach. Her character navigates a troubling case with a calm demeanor, with underlying complexities evident on screen, adding layers to the film's dramatic tension.

About the film

Daayra, a Hindi-language crime thriller and a gripping cop drama, is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 18, 2026. Its powerful themes, stellar performances, and a narrative that promises to keep audiences riveted make Daayra a notable and anticipated addition to the genre.