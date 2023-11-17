Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mammootty's 'Kannur Squad' starts streaming on THIS platform

    Malayalam megastar Mammootty starrer Kannur Squad starts streaming on Disney plus Hotstar today.  Apart from Malayalam, the movie has started streaming in five languages ​​Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. 

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 1:54 PM IST

    Mammootty starrer Kannur Squad hit theatres on September 28. The movie has started streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar today.  Apart from Malayalam, the movie has started streaming in five languages including ​​Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. 

    'Kannur Squad' emerges as a gripping crime thriller that capitalises on Mammootty's exceptional acting talent. The trailer kicks off with a striking aerial view of the enchanting Kannur district in Kerala, immediately setting the stage for what appears to be a highly immersive and enthralling cinematic journey.

    Meanwhile, the film has shattered collection records around the world, and it's particularly impressive how it fared at Kochi multiplexes. As per trade analysts, 'Kannur Squad' starring Mammootty raked in a staggering Rs 2.40 crore from Kochi multiplexes alone.

    Kishore, Vijayaraghavan, Rony David Raj, Azeez Nedumangad, and Shabareesh Varma play vital roles in this film. The film will be distributed under the banner of Dulquer Salman's production house, Wayfarer Film.

    Roby made his directorial debut with "Kannur Squad," having previously served as the cinematographer on films including "Godfather," "Vellam," and "John Luther." The screenplay was co-written by Muhammad Shafi and Roby's brother and actor Rony David Raj. Furthermore, Rony also has a key role in the movie. This is Mammootty's Kompany's third movie, following "Rorschach" and "Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam." Wayfarer Films, owned by Dulquer Salman, handled the movie's distribution.
     

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2023, 1:56 PM IST
