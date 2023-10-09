Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mammootty on vacay in Dubai; star enjoys Kannur Squad's box-office success

    Kannur Squad is directed by Roby Varghese Raj and produced by Mammootty himself under the banner of MammoottyKampany. The film also stars Rony David Raj, Sabareesh Varma, and Azeez Nedumangad. The film is running well at the box-office.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

    Megastar Mammootty is a star who always nurtures his inner actor. The diversity of characters that appear in his characters as times change astounds all Malayalees. Mammootty has been portrayed as a police officer in numerous Malayalam films. The cop series now has a new member named "George Martin." This part, which Mammootty played in Kannur Squad, ended up being one of his all-time best performances. 

    While the Kannur squad continues to play and receive positive word-of-mouth exposure from day one, Mammootty is on vacation in Dubai. These pictures are now receiving attention. Samad, a distributor of international films and a close friend of Mammootty, posted the pictures online. The photo shows Mammootty sporting cooling eyewear and a floral-printed shirt. 

    Kannur Squad, which debuted on September 28, is bringing in substantial profits. The film debuted in Kerala with Rs 2.40 crores on its first day, and up until its last day, it brought in 27.42 crores. Trade analysts predict that the movie has made about Rs 60 cr worldwide. Kerala alone has more than 313 screens running Kannur Squad.

    The movie is directed by Roby Varghese Raj and produced by Mammootty himself under the banner of MammoottyKampany. 

    The real-life Kannur Squad, led by former Kannur SP Sreejith, served as inspiration for the movie. The film only concentrates on four police officers, as opposed to the nine members of the original squad, which is still in operation. The dialogue with actual police officers helped to carefully craft the script.

    The film's squad members are portrayed by Mammootty, Rony David Raj, Sabareesh Varma, and Azeez Nedumangad.

