    Malayalam movies banned in PVR INOX Kerala due to content-sharing issue

     The PVR-INOX theaters in Kochi and Trivandrum will not be showing any new, significant Malayalam films because of ongoing disputes with distributors and producers regarding content sharing.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 9:14 AM IST

    The PVR INOX Kerala Screens has decided to ban Malayalam movie releases due to content-sharing issues. Malayalam movies including Varshangalkku Shesham, Jai Ganesh, and Aavesham will be affected by the new ban. 

    On Wednesday, April 10, PVR-INOX launched a new location at Kochi's Forum Mall. The theater won't, however, be showing the most recent Malayalam releases. SSome members of the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) have reportedly started a new content-providing business called PDC. The producers demanded that all newly opened theaters must take films through their new content-providing company.

    The largest multiplex operator in India, PVR, had a different take on this. The PVR management then decided to stop showing any new Malayalam movies in their current locations.

    This implies that the new Malayalam movies won't be shown in PVR-Kripa and PVR-Lulu in Trivandrum, nor at PVR-Lulu and PVR-Oberon in Kochi.
     

