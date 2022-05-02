Malayalam actor Vijay Babu case: Maala Parvathi resigns from ICC of AMMA

Malayalam actress Maala Parvathi resigns from the AMMA's ICC in protest, claiming that "no action has been taken against Vijay Babu."

Actress Mala Parvathi has resigned from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists' (AMMA) Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in protest at the lack of action taken on a complaint against Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu.

Baba has been reportedly accused of raping a female actor. Vijay Babu had been recommended for dismissal by the committee, urging that serious action be taken against him in writing.

This comes a day after AMMA released an official statement indicating that Vijay Babu had submitted a letter to the organisation requesting to be removed from the executive committee due to the charges levelled against him. Vijay Babu is accused of sexually assaulting a female actor and then revealing the survivor's name via a Facebook live session.

Also Read: Ajith to Vijay to Rajinikanth to Dhanush; know who is the richest among Tamil Actors

"In the announcement, if AMMA had mentioned that they had requested him to stand down, I would not have resigned," Parvathy said, announcing her intention to quit from the Internal Complaints Committee. However, this does not appear to constitute disciplinary action, which I cannot accept as an ICC member. As a result, I am resigning from the ICC."

Everyone is aware, according to Parvathy, that Vijay Babu revealed the identity of the complaint, which is illegal. She further stated that when such an occurrence occurs, there is no need to file a complaint and that the ICC can take Suo's motto action.

Also Read: CBI 5: The Brain star Mammootty's net worth, salary, education and more

Meanwhile, according to AMMA's statement, Vijay Babu "wrote a letter stating that he did not want to bring dishonour to the organisation of which he is an Executive Committee member due to the charges levelled against him."

Vijay Babu has moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the rape case filed against him. He would avoid the Executive Committee until his innocence was established for the time being. AMMA discussed his letter (request) and decided to approve it."