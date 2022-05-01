CBI 5: The Brain star Mammootty's net worth, salary, education and more

Today, Mammootty's latest film, CBI 5 The Brain, was released, and the film has received mixed reviews. Today, let us look into his net worth, salary and more

CBI 5 The Brain, starring Mammootty, was released today on the big screen. The Malayalam film is the fifth instalment in the CBI series, and fans of the actor were eager to see him on screen as Sethurama Iyer. Mukesh, Jagathy Sreekumar, and Saikumar appear in the film, which K. Madhu directs. While reviewers have given the film mixed reviews, netizens have described it as "simply an above-average nice film." Everyone, however, appreciates Mammootty's performance.



Mammootty is the chairman of Malayalam Communications, which owns the Kairali TV, Kairali News, and Kairali WE TV Malayalam television networks. Mammootty's Favorite Prawns Fry is worth seeing.

Mammootty recently paid Rs 4 crore INR for a brand new Ferrari 812. Mammootty also owns a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, which is valued at about Rs 90 lakhs in Indian rupees. Mammootty also has a few additional automobiles, shown below, along with their costs.

Mammootty's annual income is reportedly Rs 50 Crore INR. It is said that he gets Rs 10 Crore INR for every film. For brand endorsement, he received Rs 4 Crore per ad. Talking about his education, Mammootty went to Government High School, Kulasekharamangalam, Kottayam.



Mammootty was born into a middle-class Muslim family in the hamlet of Chempu near Vaikom in the Kottayam district of Kerala. In 1979, he married his ladylove, Sulfath Kutty.