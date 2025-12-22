Image Credit : 14 reels plus/Youtube

Akhanda 2, directed by Boyapati Srinu and starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, features Aadhi Pinisetty as the villain, with Samyuktha, Poorna, and Harshali in key roles. Produced by Ram and Gopi Achanta under 14 Reels Plus, the film’s release was initially scheduled for December 5 but postponed to December 12 due to financial issues, a delay seen as a significant setback.