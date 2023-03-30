Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mandira Bedi HOT bikini photos: Actress shows off her toned abs with scintillating looks apt for summers

    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

    Best known for her nuanced performance in shows like Shaanti and Qubool Hai 2.0, actress Mandira Bedi is enjoying her Maldivian vacay with her kids and parents. The 'Saaho' actress amplified hotness with her searing Bikini looks which are totally unmissable.

    Image: Mandira Bedi / Instagram

    Best known for her nuanced performance in shows like Shaanti and Qubool Hai 2.0, actress Mandira Bedi is enjoying her Maldivian vacay with her kids and parents.

    Image: Mandira Bedi / Instagram

    Mandira Bedi is soaring the heat on the 'gram in her blue printed bikini with a beach hat and brown glasses posing in the pool to enhance her BOLD bikini-clad avatar.

    Image: Mandira Bedi / Instagram

    Mandira Bedi is upping the beach fashion game on social media with a dose of hotness in a white and orange printed bikini as she flaunts her toned abs and legs. She wore brown sunglasses and a red hat to make it more tropical.

    Image: Mandira Bedi / Instagram

    Mandira Bedi makes her fans swoon with her exquisite looks in a vibrant multi-colored bikini and wrap-around skirt of the same color. She gives beach vacay goals to fans with her unmissable bikini pictures.

    Image: Mandira Bedi / Instagram

    Mandira Bedi looks irresistible in an all-white bikini set, wherein the white sands and azure blue beach waters only add more poise to her picture.

    Image: Mandira Bedi / Instagram

    Mandira Bedi turns the tables with a sexy pose by keeping her leg on the swing in her bold White bikini set. Her bob-cut hair and blue ray ban sunglasses add more beach vibes to the diva's bikini look.

    Image: Mandira Bedi / Instagram

    Mandira Bedi is all happy and jolly as she sits on the staircase and gives a sultry pose in her white and orange print bikini and flaunts her toned legs and booty in the picture.

