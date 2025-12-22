Image Credit : Asianet News

A new name has joined Indian cinema's all-time top ten box office list, but it has come at the expense of a recent hit. Dhurandhar has now surpassed Animal, grabbing the tenth slot following a strong third-Sunday jump that boosted its India total above Rs 555 crore.

The change is about more than simply statistics. It also sparked a rare public exchange of compliments between two directors recognised for their daring, male storytelling: Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Aditya Dhar.