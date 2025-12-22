- Home
Dhurandhar dethrones Animal from the top-ten Indian box office list, grossing Rs 555.7 crore and earning praise from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
A new name has joined Indian cinema's all-time top ten box office list, but it has come at the expense of a recent hit. Dhurandhar has now surpassed Animal, grabbing the tenth slot following a strong third-Sunday jump that boosted its India total above Rs 555 crore.
The change is about more than simply statistics. It also sparked a rare public exchange of compliments between two directors recognised for their daring, male storytelling: Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Aditya Dhar.
By 10 p.m. on its third Sunday, Dhurandhar has made Rs 555.7 crore in India, surpassing Animal's lifetime domestic total of Rs 553 crore. With that, Animal dropped out of the top ten, making space for Aditya Dhar's spy thriller.
Dhurandhar is now the second 2025 release to join the list, following Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, which presently holds the top spot with an India total of Rs 622 crore.
Despite the box office shuffle, there has been no competition between the two films. In fact, Vanga publicly applauded Dhurandhar after seeing it. “DHURANDHAR is built like a man who doesn’t talk much & carries a masculine spine…. DHURANDHAR The title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierce. The depiction is very clear with zero chaos. Music, performances, screenplay & direction are on the top. #AkshayKhanna sir and @RanveerOfficial erased into air & just disappeared into characters effortlessly," he wrote.
Dhar said, "Coming from you, this means a lot. I've always respected your unwavering commitment to cinema and your belief in bold, manly storytelling. Dhurandhar was developed with honesty, restraint, and conviction, and your comments provide quiet confirmation for that journey. I'm grateful for voices like yours that maintain Indian film honest, anchored, and powerful."
