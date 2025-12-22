- Home
Mahesh Babu is reportedly learning the ancient martial art Kalaripayattu for his role in Varanasi. Training under expert Harikrishnan, the actor is preparing for a challenging action-packed performance, boosting excitement for the film.
A Grand Cinematic Vision
Mahesh Babu stars in SS Rajamouli’s ambitious film Varanasi, one of India’s biggest projects. Combining mythology, time travel, and science fiction, the movie is progressing steadily, with around 70 percent of the filming reportedly completed so far, generating huge excitement among fans.
A Massive Budget Revelation
Priyanka Chopra recently revealed a surprising detail about the rapidly progressing film, disclosing that its budget is estimated at around ₹1,300 crore. The staggering figure highlights the massive scale and ambitious vision behind this grand cinematic project.
A Bold and Mythical Role
Mahesh Babu is taking a major risk with this film by portraying Rudra, a form of Hanuman. The time-travel narrative spans four to five different eras, and the recently released glimpse has left audiences thoroughly impressed.
Intense Preparation for the Role
For the film, Mahesh Babu is learning the ancient martial art Kalaripayattu. He is training under expert Harikrishnan, who praised the actor’s discipline and dedication, while also thanking director SS Rajamouli for providing the opportunity.
Ancient Art, New Challenge
Kalaripayattu is among the world’s oldest and toughest martial arts, combining spiritual discipline with intense weapon-based combat. This marks Mahesh Babu’s first time learning the art, significantly adding to the excitement and hype surrounding the film.
Stellar Cast and Release Plans
Priyanka Chopra plays a pivotal role in the film, while Prithviraj Sukumaran steps in as the main antagonist. Backed by producer K. L. Narayana, the magnum opus features music by MM Keeravani and is slated for a grand Summer 2027 release.
