Haseen Dillruba To Kahaani; Top 7 Chilling Murder Mysteries You Can Watch
Thriller Movies
Haseen Dillruba
Haseen Dillruba unfolded as a layered tale of passion, betrayal, and crime. Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey anchored a story that slowly peeled back its characters’ hidden motives, keeping viewers guessing until the end.
Andhadhun
Andhadhun followed a blind pianist whose life derailed after he became entangled in a murder. Ayushmann Khurrana led a fast-paced, darkly comic thriller where every scene dropped subtle clues and moral boundaries constantly blurred.
Drishyam
Drishyam showcased how far an ordinary man could go to protect his family. Ajay Devgn’s measured performance, supported by Tabu and Shriya Saran, elevated a story driven by intelligence, patience, and meticulously planned deception.
Kahaani
Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani featured Vidya Balan as a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in Kolkata. The tightly woven narrative, atmospheric setting, and a stunning climax transformed the film into a benchmark suspense thriller.
Talaash
In Talaash, Aamir Khan portrayed a grief-stricken police officer caught between a complex murder case and his own emotional turmoil. With layered storytelling and an unexpected turn, the film blended crime with psychological and supernatural elements.
Talvar
Irrfan Khan’s Talvar stood out for its stark realism and investigative depth. Inspired by a disturbing real-life case, the film examined the murder of a teenage girl and the servant’s death through multiple perspectives, exposing flaws in the justice system.
