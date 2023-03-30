Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pathu Thala LEAKED: Simbu aka Silambarasan's latest movie available on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other sites

    Pathu Thala full movie leaked: Silambarasan starrer 'Pathu Thala' was released in theatres on March 30, and within a few hours the film is out on several illegal websites  

    Pathu Thala LEAKED: Simbu aka Silambarasan's latest movie available on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other torrent sites RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

    After the popularity of 'Maanaadu' and 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu,' Silambarasan's 'Pathu Thala' debuted today (March 30). The film starring the popular actor debuted with special morning shows, and fans who loved the FDFS have been expressing their thoughts on social media. According to the Twitter review, the film's first half establishes a big build-up with Silambarasan's magnificent entrance in the pre-interval section.

    Many unauthorised websites began disseminating pirated links to Silambarasan TR's Pathu Thala flick within hours of its theatrical premiere. These pirated URLs may be found online and posted through social media platforms and personal accounts. The links allow you to either watch the material or download the complete film for free. The cinematic experience is different from viewing the content via these links. Unfortunately, no amount of police or Producers Council action could stop piracy.

    Also Read: Dasara Review: Nani, Keerthy Suresh's film is worth watching THIS weekend? 

    Consider the scenario of other films if this is the case for a STR picture. Would the government be able to impose heavy penalties on these illicit websites? Fans of Silambarasan TR have already begun to celebrate the release of the much-anticipated flick Pathu Thala. STR appears in this film with a never-before-seen look, which has had his admirers waiting for the film from its first look announcement.

    Also Read: RRR star NTR Jr stays away from Ram Charan’s birthday bash?

    Twitter is full of reviews about Simbu starrer Pathu Thala. The film got released in USA on March 29 and gets a great response from the audience. The first show of the film started by 8:00 AM at Tamilnadu. Fans are sharing their happiness by witnessing STR on screen. They are sharing reviews even before the show gets completed. Simbu's last film 'Vendhu Thaninthathu Kaadu' became a hit after a long gap. 

    Also Read: Bholaa Screening: Ajay Devgn, Kajol arrive with family to watch the action thriller

    Pathu Thala

    About Pathu Thala:
    Pathu Thala, a film directed by Obeli N Krishna and starring Simbu, Gautham Karthik, and Priya Bhavani Shankar, is set to be released today (March 30, 2023). Celebrities who attended the film's special premiere praised Silambarasan TR's enthusiasm, screen presence, and powerful performance. They also stated that the film is similar to a fire. Gautham Karthik has also received recognition for his exceptional performance. They thanked the film crew, saying the picture would undoubtedly be a box office hit. 

    Also Read: Pathu Thala Review: Before buying tickets for Simbu, aka Silambarasan TR's latest film, read THESE tweets

    The film's audio launch took place recently in Chennai. Several notable celebrities attended it. Music director AR Rahman wrote the film's music and background score. Notably, the film is a remake of the blockbuster Kannada hit film 'Mufti' starring Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar.

    Say no to piracy
    Nonetheless, we strongly advise readers not to view the film via such platforms and instead to purchase tickets and see it in theatres or, ultimately, on authorised OTT platforms when it is released digitally. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pathu Thala Review: Before buying tickets for Simbu, aka Silambarasan TR's latest film, read THESE tweets RBA

    Pathu Thala Review: Before buying tickets for Simbu, aka Silambarasan TR's latest film, read THESE tweets

    Good news for Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Shaakuntalam star has multiple projects in her kitty- read details RBA

    Good news for Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Shaakuntalam star has multiple projects in her kitty- read details

    Dasara Review: Nani, Keerthy Suresh's film is worth watching THIS weekend? Read these tweets RBA

    Dasara Review: Nani, Keerthy Suresh's film is worth watching THIS weekend? Read these tweets

    Dasara Leaked Online: Nani, Keerthy Suresh's film movie available on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other sites RBA

    Dasara Leaked Online: Nani, Keerthy Suresh's film movie available on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other sites

    Bholaa LEAKED online: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's latest film free download on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulez and others RBA

    Bholaa LEAKED online: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's latest film free download on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and others

    Recent Stories

    football Former Spain boss Luis Enrique breaks his silence on being Tottenham Hotspur next manager-ayh

    Former Spain boss Luis Enrique breaks his silence on being Tottenham Hotspur's next manager

    Drunk IndiGo passenger vomits defecates near toilet netizens praise crew for cleaning mess photo goes viral gcw

    Drunk IndiGo passenger vomits, defecates near toilet; netizens praise crew for cleaning mess

    Pathu Thala Review: Before buying tickets for Simbu, aka Silambarasan TR's latest film, read THESE tweets RBA

    Pathu Thala Review: Before buying tickets for Simbu, aka Silambarasan TR's latest film, read THESE tweets

    Ruchira Projects announces launch date of Park East in Bengaluru east's Whitefield Kannamangala-vpn

    Ruchira Projects announces launch date of Park East in Bengaluru east’s Whitefield Kannamangala

    India reports over 3000 new COVID cases highest in 5 months Delhi govt calls emergency meet gcw

    India reports over 3,000 new COVID cases, highest in 5 months

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon