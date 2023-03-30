Pathu Thala LEAKED: Simbu aka Silambarasan's latest movie available on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other sites

Pathu Thala full movie leaked: Silambarasan starrer 'Pathu Thala' was released in theatres on March 30, and within a few hours the film is out on several illegal websites

After the popularity of 'Maanaadu' and 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu,' Silambarasan's 'Pathu Thala' debuted today (March 30). The film starring the popular actor debuted with special morning shows, and fans who loved the FDFS have been expressing their thoughts on social media. According to the Twitter review, the film's first half establishes a big build-up with Silambarasan's magnificent entrance in the pre-interval section.

Many unauthorised websites began disseminating pirated links to Silambarasan TR's Pathu Thala flick within hours of its theatrical premiere. These pirated URLs may be found online and posted through social media platforms and personal accounts. The links allow you to either watch the material or download the complete film for free. The cinematic experience is different from viewing the content via these links. Unfortunately, no amount of police or Producers Council action could stop piracy.

Also Read: Dasara Review: Nani, Keerthy Suresh's film is worth watching THIS weekend?

Consider the scenario of other films if this is the case for a STR picture. Would the government be able to impose heavy penalties on these illicit websites? Fans of Silambarasan TR have already begun to celebrate the release of the much-anticipated flick Pathu Thala. STR appears in this film with a never-before-seen look, which has had his admirers waiting for the film from its first look announcement.

Also Read: RRR star NTR Jr stays away from Ram Charan’s birthday bash?

Twitter is full of reviews about Simbu starrer Pathu Thala. The film got released in USA on March 29 and gets a great response from the audience. The first show of the film started by 8:00 AM at Tamilnadu. Fans are sharing their happiness by witnessing STR on screen. They are sharing reviews even before the show gets completed. Simbu's last film 'Vendhu Thaninthathu Kaadu' became a hit after a long gap.

Also Read: Bholaa Screening: Ajay Devgn, Kajol arrive with family to watch the action thriller

About Pathu Thala:

Pathu Thala, a film directed by Obeli N Krishna and starring Simbu, Gautham Karthik, and Priya Bhavani Shankar, is set to be released today (March 30, 2023). Celebrities who attended the film's special premiere praised Silambarasan TR's enthusiasm, screen presence, and powerful performance. They also stated that the film is similar to a fire. Gautham Karthik has also received recognition for his exceptional performance. They thanked the film crew, saying the picture would undoubtedly be a box office hit.

Also Read: Pathu Thala Review: Before buying tickets for Simbu, aka Silambarasan TR's latest film, read THESE tweets

The film's audio launch took place recently in Chennai. Several notable celebrities attended it. Music director AR Rahman wrote the film's music and background score. Notably, the film is a remake of the blockbuster Kannada hit film 'Mufti' starring Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar.

Say no to piracy

Nonetheless, we strongly advise readers not to view the film via such platforms and instead to purchase tickets and see it in theatres or, ultimately, on authorised OTT platforms when it is released digitally. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957.