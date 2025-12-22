- Home
- Entertainment
- Kalki Koechlin Breaks Silence! Confirms Spooky Incidents During Bhay Shoot After Viral Audio
Kalki Koechlin Breaks Silence! Confirms Spooky Incidents During Bhay Shoot After Viral Audio
Kalki Koechlin responds to the viral Karan Tacker recording and confirms unsettling incidents during the shoot of Bhay - The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, which is currently available onMX Player.
Kalki Koechlin Confirms Chilling Incidents on Bhay Set
Kalki Koechlin responds to the viral Karan Tacker recording and confirms unsettling incidents during the shoot of Bhay - The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, which is currently available onMX Player.
Stories about the paranormal are intended to shock audiences, but Bhay — The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery appears to have crossed an unsettling boundary—one where terror may not have been limited to the screen.
The Amazon MX Player supernatural thriller has recently become the subject of aheated online debate after a leaked audio recording, apparently made by actor Karan Tacker, began circulating on social media.
Kalki Koechlin Confirms Chilling Incidents on Bhay Set
The viral voice note, purportedly never intended for public consumption, outlines several strange events that occurred during the show's production. As the audio circulated, it sparked debates about the thin line between contrived terror and experienced experience, especially since the filming locations were linked to real-life paranormal investigations.
Kalki Koechlin Confirms Chilling Incidents on Bhay Set
Tacker, who plays India's first recorded paranormal investigator, Gaurav Tiwari, is heard recalling set pieces that both cast and crew found uneasy. One of the most horrifying instances apparently took place while shooting inside Gaurav Tiwari's actual home.
According to the audio, crew members reported seeing strange shadows, unexpected movements captured on video, and an overpowering sensation of gravity. Tacker also describes unexplained technological problems, such as several phones simultaneously dying to zero power and weird sounds echoing through otherwise vacant rooms.
When the video leaked online, suspicion spread quickly. Social media users questioned if these instances were accidental technological failures — or something considerably more disturbing related to the show's content.
Kalki Koechlin Confirms Chilling Incidents on Bhay Set
What began as internet conjecture got traction when Kalki Koechlin, who as Irene Venkat in the series, responded to the rising discussion. Recognising the buzz surrounding the leaked recording, Kalki stated that the instances reported were not made up, and that she, too, had extremely disturbing moments on set.
Her revelation gave the conversation a terrifying dimension of reality, elevating Bhay - The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery beyond traditional horror marketing. For viewers, the terror seemed less artificial and more horribly genuine.
Inspired by real-life incidents investigated by Gaurav Tiwari, the series follows his life, career, and the unanswered issues surrounding his untimely death. Unlike conventional supernatural movies, Bhay - The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery takes a more realistic, controlled style, relying on reality to build tension rather than jump scares or spectacle.
The show delves into Tiwari's motives, encounters with the inexplicable, and the emotional and psychological costs of continually entering fear-filled settings. This realism, which is now reinforced by real-world events throughout production, has only added to the show's power.
Where to watch Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery?
Bhay - The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, starring Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin, is currently available for free onMX Player. The series is available through the MX Player app, Amazon's shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, smart TVs, and Airtel Xstream.
As viewers continue to analyse both the series and the creepy stories surfacing from behind the scenes, one thing is clear: Bhay has blurred the boundary between fiction and horror in a way few shows have.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.