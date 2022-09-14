Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SS Rajamouli on upcoming Mahesh Babu movie: 'It will be a globetrotting action adventure'

    The filmmaker revealed details about his upcoming project to Mahesh Babu while he was in Canada for the Toronto International Film Festival, which sent the internet into a frenzy.

    Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli discuss their upcoming movie: Director says, 'It will be a globetrotting action adventure' RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

    The next film of SS Rajamouli will feature Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Although no information hasn't been released regarding the movie, everyone is interested to see what the unconventional filmmaker will bring to the screen alongside the famous actor. 

    Currently in Canada for the Toronto International Film Festival, the filmmaker spoke candidly about his next film on stage, setting off an internet explosion. Speaking at the event, the RRR director said, "My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots!"

    The master storyteller was granted the chance to take part at TIFF, one of the biggest film festivals in the world, thanks to RRR's phenomenal popularity. You'll be restless after hearing the filmmaker's recent chat in which he shared fascinating insights about the picture. There were rumours that the director will remake history by collaborating with Mahesh Babu on a Baahubali-style movie, but nothing is actually occurring.

    He is now working on the script, and he and Mahesh Babu will begin the workshop in two months. And the filming will start by the middle of 2023, presumably around May. The dynamic combo is expected to work their magic on screen, and movie fans can't wait.

    More VFX for SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu film than RRR
    The tentative title of the film is SSMB29. SS Rajamouli is planning to make this project larger than every Indian film now, and the budget is skyrocketing. There will be heavy computer graphics work, and the filmmaker already has a unique team set up for the same. 

    The film will be set up in a thick forest as the filmmaker's love for the forest is known by his fans, and even they cannot imagine SS Rajamouli's films without the presence of a forest. SS Rajamouli will be releasing these films across the globe as he is aware of the craze people have for his films, and he will not let them down.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2022, 12:06 PM IST
