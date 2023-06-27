Mahesh Babu, Rakshit Shetty: South actors to reveal the teaser of Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha

Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios South shared that Mahesh Babu, Rakshit Shetty and Silambarasan TR will be releasing the teaser of Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming gangster film King of Kotha. By Mahalekshmi

After delivering some splendid projects like Chup and Sita Ramam, fans are waiting with bated breath to receive Dulquer Salmaan back on screens. The actor has been keeping fans on their feet with the first look posters and character posters of his upcoming gangster film. Now we have more news as Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios South took to social media sharing that actors Mahesh Babu, Rakshit Shetty and Silambarasan TR will be releasing the teasers in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada respectively.

Mahesh Babu will be releasing the teaser in Telugu on Wednesday at 6 pm. Silambarasan TR or more lovingly referred to as Simbu will be releasing the Tamil trailer on the same day. ‘Namma satham indha week extra'va irukkum’ the post sharig about Simbu was titled. Similarly joining them was Rakshit Shetty to unveil the Kannada teaser. Fans are also waiting on news about the hindi teaser of the film.

‘King Of Kotha’ is a Malayalam movie, directed by Abhilash Joshiy and in his debut directorial stars Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead. The film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios, reportedly on a budget around 35crores. Reports also suggest that the film has been scheduled for an Onam release.