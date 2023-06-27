Is Asin to divorce her billionaire husband, Rahul Sharma? Here's what we know

Asin evolved into a successful heroine in Bollywood with hit films such as Ready, Ghajini etc. Later in 2016, she married businessman Rahul Sharma. The couple welcomed daughter Arin on October 24, 2017. According to reports, there have been some problems between the couple. They are saying that they want to divorce.

Former Bollywood actress Asin rose to prominence after appearing in the 2008 film Ghajini. The action thriller, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, was a movie office hit. With Aamir Khan as the lead, Ghajini quickly became the buzz of the town, benefiting Asin's success indirectly.

Soon after, Asin began receiving several film offers. Despite working alongside veteran actors such as Salman Khan in Ready, Akshay Kumar in Khiladi 786, and Ajay Devgan in Bol Bachchan, Asin's fame gradually faded till she was no longer in the spotlight.



Later, in 2016, Asin got married to businessman Rahul Sharma. Rahul was a former co-founder of Micromax. Their wedding was a small and intimate gathering of close friends and relatives.

The wedding ceremonies followed both Christian and Hindu traditions. Arin, the couple's first child, was born on October 24, 2017. Asin frequently posts photos of her munchkin on Instagram.

According to the latest local media reports, Rahul and Asin are reportedly planning to file for divorce. Reports suggest that Rahul allegedly had an affair with another girl for years. It is also reported that Asin allegedly learned about Rahul and reportedly warned him twice. However, her warning allegedly didn't work on Rahul, and they reportedly have decided to divorce.

Since, the last few months, Asin didn't share any photos or videos on Instagram. Asin's last post was on her daughter's 5th birthday celebration. Many social media users notice no photos of her husband with Asin.