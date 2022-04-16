Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 'horror' film? Ram Gopal Varma explains

    First Published Apr 16, 2022, 5:18 PM IST

    Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 has gripped the entire Indian cinema with its fever. Meanwhile, veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has praised the film and calls it a horror film. Know why

    Magnum Opus KGF: Chapter 2 has engulfed the whole Indian film, and it's not difficult to see why. KGF is expanding as a franchise daily. Not only was the recently released picture the second most rated movie on IMDb's top Indian films list earlier today, but it was also the highest-rated movie in terms of box office collection and rise in the number of fans.

    KGF: Chapter 2 has also surpassed RRR, Jai Bhim, and even Anbe Sivam to become IMDb's No. 1 Indian film. Only a few days ago, Yash's supporters set a world record by making the world's largest mosaic poster made of books for the actor.
     

    Veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has showered praise on the film on his Twitter page in a series of tweets. He wrote "The MONSTER success of KGF 2 is a clear proof that if money is spent on MAKING and not wasted on STAR RENUMERATIONS bigger QUALITY and BIGGEST HITS will come. Forget Hindi film industry, not even telugu and Tamil film industries ever took Kannada film industry seriously till KGF and now Prashanth Neel put it on the world map."
     

    The director added "Like very much how Rocky Bhai comes to Mumbai to machine-gun the villains, Yash is literally machine gunning all the Bollywood stars opening collections and it’s final collections will be a nuclear bomb thrown on Bollywood from Sandalwood. Prashanth Neel's 'KGF2' is not just a gangster film but It’s also a HORROR film for the Bollywood industry and they will have nightmares about it’s success for years to come."
     

    Also Read: What to watch on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime? KGF 2, RRR to stream soon

    KGF appears to be just getting started, as it is on track to smash every record conceivable. Prashanth Neel wrote and directed K.G.F.: Chapter 2, which will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam on April 14, 2022. Also Read: KGF: Chapter 2 box office: Yash's film becomes the fastest 100 Cr. club film just in 2 days

