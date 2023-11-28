Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Maharani: Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko starrer success teaser out

    The Malayalam movie Maharani, starring Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko was released on November 24. The makers of the movie released a success teaser on their social media platforms.

    Maharani: Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko starrer success teaser out rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 2:57 PM IST

    The Malayalam movie Maharani, starring Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko was released on November 24. The movie was directed by G Marthandan. The makers of the movie released a success teaser on their social media platforms.

    The film unfolds a rural tale set in the Alappuzha region, where Director G. Marthandan aims to portray the complexities of love and the societal issues it gives rise to, all while infusing a comedic touch. The film's success lies in its ability to resonate with the audience in the theater, effectively conveying the nuances of love and its impact on social dynamics. The teaser gives a glimpse of comedy and suspense revolving around the movie.

     

    Johnny Antony, who plays the father of the protagonists, gives a great performance as usual. And Harishree Ashokan's performance is worth mentioning. Balu Varghese, Jafar Idukki, Gokulan, Kailash, Ashwath Lal, Appunni Shashi, Unni Lalu, Adil Ibrahim, Raghunath Paleri, Pramod Veliyanad, Nisha Sarang, Sminu Sijo, Shruti Jayan, Gauri Gopan, Priya Kottayam and Sandhya Manoj were the other lead roles. 

    The film's screenplay was done by Ratheesh Ravi, known for his work on films like 'Ishq'' Unlike his previous projects, Maharani entertains the audience with a narrative style that diverges from the norm. The other crew includes S. Lokanathan in cinematography, Naufal Abdullah in image editing, and Sujith Raghav in art direction. The Maharani team succeeds in providing a captivating experience for the audience, combining play and action throughout the two-and-a-half hours of the film.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 2:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    This Is Me... Now' trailer out: Jennifer Lopez's album and film to release on this date SHG

    'This Is Me... Now' trailer out: Jennifer Lopez's album and film to release on this date

    Animal FIRST Review OUT (spoiler-free): Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film has sexual violence and gore; read more RBA

    Animal FIRST Review OUT (spoiler-free): Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film has sexual violence and gore; read more

    Main Atal Hoon' poster out: Pankaj Tripathi's film on Atal Bihari Vajpayee to release on this date SHG

    'Main Atal Hoon' poster out: Pankaj Tripathi's film on Atal Bihari Vajpayee to release on this date

    Temptation Island India: Nikita-Tayne part ways, terms Jad Hadid as new boyfriend RKK

    Temptation Island India: Nikita-Tayne part ways, terms Jad Hadid as new boyfriend

    Akshara Singh joins Jan Suraaj Party: Bhojpuri Actress to contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024 RBA

    Akshara Singh joins Jan Suraaj Party: Bhojpuri Actress to contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Recent Stories

    This Is Me... Now' trailer out: Jennifer Lopez's album and film to release on this date SHG

    'This Is Me... Now' trailer out: Jennifer Lopez's album and film to release on this date

    Dramatic Bhiwani shooting: Brave woman fends off gunmen with broom in viral CCTV footage (WATCH) snt

    Dramatic Bhiwani shooting: Brave woman fends off gunmen with broom in viral CCTV footage (WATCH)

    Animal FIRST Review OUT (spoiler-free): Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film has sexual violence and gore; read more RBA

    Animal FIRST Review OUT (spoiler-free): Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film has sexual violence and gore; read more

    IFFI 2023: Rishab Shetty felicitated at Goa for Kantara [PICTURES] ATG

    IFFI 2023: Rishab Shetty felicitated at Goa for Kantara [PICTURES]

    Main Atal Hoon' poster out: Pankaj Tripathi's film on Atal Bihari Vajpayee to release on this date SHG

    'Main Atal Hoon' poster out: Pankaj Tripathi's film on Atal Bihari Vajpayee to release on this date

    Recent Videos

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon