Maharani: Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko starrer success teaser out

The Malayalam movie Maharani, starring Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko was released on November 24. The makers of the movie released a success teaser on their social media platforms.

The Malayalam movie Maharani, starring Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko was released on November 24. The movie was directed by G Marthandan. The makers of the movie released a success teaser on their social media platforms.

The film unfolds a rural tale set in the Alappuzha region, where Director G. Marthandan aims to portray the complexities of love and the societal issues it gives rise to, all while infusing a comedic touch. The film's success lies in its ability to resonate with the audience in the theater, effectively conveying the nuances of love and its impact on social dynamics. The teaser gives a glimpse of comedy and suspense revolving around the movie.

Johnny Antony, who plays the father of the protagonists, gives a great performance as usual. And Harishree Ashokan's performance is worth mentioning. Balu Varghese, Jafar Idukki, Gokulan, Kailash, Ashwath Lal, Appunni Shashi, Unni Lalu, Adil Ibrahim, Raghunath Paleri, Pramod Veliyanad, Nisha Sarang, Sminu Sijo, Shruti Jayan, Gauri Gopan, Priya Kottayam and Sandhya Manoj were the other lead roles.

The film's screenplay was done by Ratheesh Ravi, known for his work on films like 'Ishq'' Unlike his previous projects, Maharani entertains the audience with a narrative style that diverges from the norm. The other crew includes S. Lokanathan in cinematography, Naufal Abdullah in image editing, and Sujith Raghav in art direction. The Maharani team succeeds in providing a captivating experience for the audience, combining play and action throughout the two-and-a-half hours of the film.