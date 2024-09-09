Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Made me sit on his lap, kissed me...; Actress accuses Bengali director Arindam Sil of inappropriate behaviour

    An actress has accused Bengali director Arindam Sil of inappropriate behavior on the set of Ekti Khunir Sandhane Mitin. She plans to take legal action after his apology, while Sil claims the act was accidental. The Directors’ Association of Eastern India (DAEI) has suspended him

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 6:45 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 6:45 PM IST

    An actress has accused Bengali film director Arindam Sil of inappropriate behavior during the making of a movie earlier this year. In a recent interview, she revealed her intent to take legal action against him. She claimed that Sil admitted to his wrongdoing privately but misled the public by asserting that the incident was accidental.

    The actress detailed the incident, explaining that Sil had initially instructed her to sit on his lap, a demand she strongly refused. However, he insisted authoritatively, leaving her feeling too intimidated to decline. After complying, Sil kissed her on the cheek, leaving her in shock. She quickly distanced herself while Sil acted as though nothing had occurred. The actress recounted that the people around seemed to treat it as a joke. When she later confronted the director, his response was allegedly dismissive, asking if she had enjoyed the gesture.

    The actress further shared that the film’s production house assured her the incident would not be repeated. They promised to have someone from their team present during future shoots to ensure her safety. On their assurance, she returned to complete the project, despite the trauma of the incident. As a professional, she stated, she did not want the filming to stop as it would affect many others involved in the production.

    The actress also addressed Sil’s public claim that the kiss had been accidental. She expressed disbelief, stating that after his apology, his continued denial left her with no choice but to seek legal recourse. The incident reportedly took place during the production of Ekti Khunir Sandhane Mitin.

    Arindam Sil, in response to the allegations, maintained that he had no ill intentions. He expressed regret if his actions had caused distress but stood by his claim that the act was unintentional. He added that he was seeking legal advice and preferred to leave the matter to time, insisting that the truth was not widely known. Following the actress's complaint, the Directors’ Association of Eastern India (DAEI) suspended Arindam Sil.

