Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maamannan LEAKED: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil's film OUT on Filmyzilla, Filmywap and other torrent sites

    Maamannan directed by Mari Selvaraj,  stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh and others. AR Rahman has composed the music. Theni Easwar did the cinematography for the film. The film is produced by Red Giant Movies.

    Maamannan LEAKED: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil's film OUT on Filmyzilla, Filmywap, Kuttymovies and other torrent sites RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

    Mari Selvaraj's Maamannan is estimated to gross around Rs. 10 crores at the box office on its first day. According to early indications, the pre-booking collection has surpassed Rs. 6 crores. This is often regarded as Udhayanidhi Stalin's greatest compilation. It is worth noting that the movie received harsh criticism and had low advance bookings till yesterday afternoon. It is also stated that many Tamil Nadu fans purchased their seats for the film Maamannan just after actor Dhanush's gratitude tweet.

    Maamannan Budget: 
    The film is said to have a total budget of Rs. 35 crores. Considering the budget, the day one collecting reports is positive, and the film's producer will earn handsomely. Kamal Haasan Sends Maamannan Best Regards Actor Kamal Haasan congratulated the film crew on releasing Maamannan in theatres today (June 29). 

    Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan to Tiku weds Sheru-12 Blockbusters to watch on OTT

    Kamal Haasan on Maamannan:
    Kamal Haasan said on his Twitter page, "All human beings are equal is my view. Congratulations to the Maamannan who adds strength to my opinion." Earlier, the director Mari Selvaraj, posted on his Twitter page, "I express my gratitude from the bottom of my heart to artist Kamal Haasan, who embraced me and my work with great love and faith."

    Also Read: Lust Stories 2: Know Vijay Varma, Tamannah, Neena Gupta and other cast salary and more

    Similarly, the film's hero, Udhayanidhi Stalin, tweeted, "On behalf of the Maamannan team, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the Universal Hero Kamal Haasan, who participated in the audio launch ceremony of the movie Maamannan."

    Maamannan leaked: 
    The movie is now out in HD for free download in various unauthorised websites like TamilYogi, Tamilblasters, 9xflix.com, bolly4u, isaimini, kuttymovies7, filmygod, veganmovies, desiremovies, katmovieshd, bolly4u, jaisha moviez, movie4me, filmy4wab, moviezwap, ibomm and other torrent sites.

    About Maamannan:
    Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj, stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, and Vadivelu. AR Rahman creates the soundtrack for this film. Red Giant Movies is in charge of the production. Theni Easwar handles the film's cinematography.

    DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy.
     

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Karan Johar and more invited to the Oscars panel members; read details RBA

    Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Karan Johar and more invited to the Oscars panel members; read details

    Netflix Lust Stories 2 LEAKED: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's film out in Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and other illegal sites RBA

    Lust Stories 2 LEAKED: Tamannaah, Vijay Varma's film out in Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and other illegal sites

    Maamannan Review: Is Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh's film worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Maamannan Review: Is Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh's film worth watching? Read THIS

    Madonna in ICU: Singer suffering from bacterial infection; postpones 'Celebration tour' RBA

    Madonna in ICU: Singer suffering from bacterial infection; postpones 'Celebration tour'

    Aamir Khan raises curiosity after video of actor humming new song in recording studio goes viral ADC

    Aamir Khan raises curiosity after video of actor humming new song in recording studio goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi heads to Manipur to him victims of violence

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi heads to Manipur to meet victims of violence

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-476 29 June 2023 Live updates: Check out the prize money, winners anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-476 29 June 2023: Check out the prize money, winners Here

    Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Karan Johar and more invited to the Oscars panel members; read details RBA

    Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Karan Johar and more invited to the Oscars panel members; read details

    Presumed human remains recovered from within Titan sub debris: US Coast Guard AJR

    Presumed human remains recovered from within Titan sub debris: US Coast Guard

    Eid al-Adha in Kashmir: 'Business is brisk, markets are very crowded'

    Eid al-Adha in Kashmir: 'Business is brisk, markets are very crowded'

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon