Maamannan LEAKED: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil's film OUT on Filmyzilla, Filmywap and other torrent sites

Maamannan directed by Mari Selvaraj, stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh and others. AR Rahman has composed the music. Theni Easwar did the cinematography for the film. The film is produced by Red Giant Movies.

Mari Selvaraj's Maamannan is estimated to gross around Rs. 10 crores at the box office on its first day. According to early indications, the pre-booking collection has surpassed Rs. 6 crores. This is often regarded as Udhayanidhi Stalin's greatest compilation. It is worth noting that the movie received harsh criticism and had low advance bookings till yesterday afternoon. It is also stated that many Tamil Nadu fans purchased their seats for the film Maamannan just after actor Dhanush's gratitude tweet.

Maamannan Budget:

The film is said to have a total budget of Rs. 35 crores. Considering the budget, the day one collecting reports is positive, and the film's producer will earn handsomely. Kamal Haasan Sends Maamannan Best Regards Actor Kamal Haasan congratulated the film crew on releasing Maamannan in theatres today (June 29).

Kamal Haasan on Maamannan:

Kamal Haasan said on his Twitter page, "All human beings are equal is my view. Congratulations to the Maamannan who adds strength to my opinion." Earlier, the director Mari Selvaraj, posted on his Twitter page, "I express my gratitude from the bottom of my heart to artist Kamal Haasan, who embraced me and my work with great love and faith."

Similarly, the film's hero, Udhayanidhi Stalin, tweeted, "On behalf of the Maamannan team, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the Universal Hero Kamal Haasan, who participated in the audio launch ceremony of the movie Maamannan."

Maamannan leaked:

About Maamannan:

