Lust Stories 2: Know Vijay Varma, Tamannah, Neena Gupta and other cast salary and more

Lust Stories is an anthology film that discusses numerous stories about women and their sexual desires/needs against the backdrop of a familial setting. The first instalment was a huge hit, with directors like Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Balki, and Anurag Kashyap teaming together to helm four separate stories. The most recent is a sequel to the first, starring many great performers ranging from Neena Gupta, Kajol to Mrunal Thakur to Vijay Varma. Amit R Sharma, R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, and Konkona Sen Sharma directed the new set of stories. The film was co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua's Flying Unicorn Entertainment.



Trailer for Lust Stories 2

The trailer for this film, which opens with Neena Gupta's character equating the human body to a volcano (Mt Fuji) that explodes with passion, humiliates her son and daughter-in-law. In addition, she proposes that her future grandchild take a test drive, much as one would before purchasing a new automobile. In another scenario, Kajol portrays a troubled woman who accuses her husband of having an affair with her housekeeper. In the film, she played a de-glam avatar.

ALSO READ: Fawad Khan opens up about battling type 1 Diabetes when he was just 17-years-old, know details

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma, the most recent lovebirds in the entertainment world, may be seen in some intimate sequences from Lust Stories 2. They are playing estranged lovers. Vijay marries but returns to Tamannaah's residence after ten years. Tamannaah, on the other hand, is unwilling to entertain him due to his marital status.

Release Date for Lust Stories 2

The long-awaited sequel will be available on Netflix on June 29.

Salary of the Lust Stories 2 Cast

The performers were paid the following amounts for playing various roles in the spicy sequel to the seductive thriller Lust Stories 2.

Neena Gupta: Rs 1 Crore

Kajol: Rs 3 Crore

Tamannah: Rs 4 Crore

Mrunal Thakur: Rs 3 Crore

According to the information available, the compensation of Vijay Varma and the other cast members has not been published.

Also Read: Pushpa 2: Srivalli Rashmika Mandanna kickstarts shoot; shares sneak peek from sets

The cast of Lust Stories 2

Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajol, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Thilottama, and Kumud Mishra have important roles in the anthology film.



