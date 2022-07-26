Luckyman: Late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar plays God; will fans get to hear Appu's voice? Director explains

Darling Krishna, Sangeetha Sringeri, and Roshini Prakash play the key characters in the Kannada film Luckyman, and Puneeth Rajkumar will make a lengthy cameo appearance.

Luckyman, which S Nagendra Prasad helmed, is a Kannada adaptation of the Tamil movie Oh My Kadavule. Darling Krishna, Sangeetha Sringeri, and Roshini Prakash play the key characters in Luckyman, and late actor Puneeth Rajkumar will make a lengthy cameo appearance.

In the remake, Puneeth will take Vijay Sethupathi's place. He portrays a God in the fantasy drama who offers the protagonist a second opportunity to save his failing marriage.

James was Puneeth Rajkumar's most recent film, which was released after his untimely passing last year, forcing the film's producers to choose his brother Shiva Rajkumar's voice for the dubbing. Following the release of the teaser, director Nagendra Prasad spoke to the media about the film's production and answered a vital question that many viewers had.

Nagendra Prasad was questioned over Puneeth Rajkumar's voice in Lucky Man. That whether or not the late actor will be audible in the movie in his voice. Nagendra said that the actor would appear and sound in all of his splendour and that the audience would be able to hear the actor's amazing voice in the next movie.

Even though the clip is barely a minute long, the brief glimpses of Puneeth Rajkumar flashing his signature smile and shaking a leg with Prabhudeva have won over the internet followers, eagerly anticipating the film's release.

Prabhudheva, an actor and director, also makes a guest cameo in the movie. The movie has not yet been given a release date.