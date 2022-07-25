Alia Bhatt reveals what will upset her most with hubby Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt will be marking her debut as a producer as her production house ‘Eternal Sunshine Productions’ is set to release Netflix’s ‘Darlings’ on August 5. The maiden production venture of the actor is being co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’, and will also star actors Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Rohan Mathew.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is all set for her debut as a producer with her upcoming film ‘Darlings’, the trailer of which was released on Monday. During the trailer launch event of the Netflix film, Alia revealed one thing which may upset her most about Ranbir Kapoor, if that happens.

Speaking at the event, Alia Bhatt, who is backing ‘Darlings’ with her production shout ‘Eternal Sunshine Productions’ said that she would love to produce Ranbir Kapoor’s directorial debut but would be "upset" if he does not ask her to be part of it.

It was recently during the promotions of ‘Shamshera’ that Ranbir Kapoor had shown his desire to direct a feature film. He reportedly said that he has already written a story for his directorial debut during the Covid-19 lockdown, and is looking for writers.

And when Alia Bhatt was asked if she would be in plans of producing Ranbir Kapoor’s directorial debut, she said, "We discussed it, in fact. I told him that if you don't make me produce it, I'll be very upset! I told him if you don't want to take me as an actor, that's totally fine, he told me, 'No, no I need you, you're a tyrant', as a joke. I'm a creative producer so I'll give my creative inputs at the writing stage and produce it."

Darlings, co-produced by Alia Bhatt’s ‘Eternal Sunshine Productions’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’, will mark the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen. The Netflix film is set to release on the streaming platform on August 5. The Mumbai-set dark comedy also stars actors Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.

‘Darlings’ will mark Alia Bhatt’s third release of the year 2022. Before this, she was seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR” which starred actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. At present, Alia Bhatt has her Hollywood debut project ‘Heart of Stone’, Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ in her kitty.

(With inputs from PTI)